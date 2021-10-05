(Jefferson City, MO) -- Convicted triple-murderer Ernest Johnson will be executed this (Tuesday) evening unless there is a last-minute intervention. Missouri Governor Mike Parson declined to grant the 61-year-old death row inmate clemency Monday despite requests for mercy from two federal lawmakers, Pope Francis, and thousands of people who signed petitions. Johnson will receive a lethal injection at 6:00 p-m at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. His attorney says tests have shown Johnson has the intellectual capacity of a child. In 2008, he lost about 20 percent of his brain tissue when a benign tumor was removed.
>>US Supreme Court Declines To Hear Case Involving State’s Abortion Bill
(Washington, DC) -- The legal challenge over Missouri’s abortion heartbeat bill is back before the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. The U-S Supreme Court declined to hear the case Monday. The legislation has been tied up in a legal fight since a federal judge blocked it just a few days before it was to go into effect. It bans abortions after eight weeks or if the mother receives a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis. The appeals court blocked it in June but then decided a month later to re-hear the case. The law was passed two years ago.
>>State Receives 17 Thousand Applications For Expanded Medicaid Coverage
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has received more than 17-thousand applications from residents who want to access Medicaid expansion healthcare coverage. A press release from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says Missouri began accepting applications in August. Roughly 275-thousand low-income adults are expected to be eligible to enroll in the government-funded benefits, which include primary and preventive care, emergency services, prescription drugs and substance use disorder treatment. Through the American Rescue Plan, Missouri will be eligible to receive an estimated 968-million-dollars in additional federal funding for its Medicaid program over the next two years.
>>Missouri Man Killed At Pearl Harbor To Be Buried Saturday
(Moberly, MO) -- A northern Missouri man, who was killed in action at Pearl Harbor, on December 7th, 1941, will be laid to rest Saturday. K-W-I-X Radio in Moberly reports Navy Sailor George Merton Gooch of Laclede was 22-years-old when he was killed by the Japanese attack of the Battleship U-S-S Oklahoma. His remains were identified last year. Gooch will be laid to rest Saturday at 1:00 p-m in the Laclede Cemetery. Full military funeral honors will be conducted by the Navy.
>>Pediatrician Calls For Child Sexual Assault Cases To Be Handled Differently
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri pediatrician wants the state to change the way it handles sexual assault cases involving children. St. Louis Children's Hospital Doctor Adrienne Atzemis (ah-JAY-mus) says state law currently reimburses sexually transmitted disease testing for victims younger than age 14. During a statewide task force hearing, she says that’s not the case for kids 14 and older. Atzemis says the state makes assumptions that like adults, teens are having consensual sex. She says the regulations also drive victims to doctors and hospitals they are not familiar with.