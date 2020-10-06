(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Police Officer Standards and Training Commission will be investigating how local police departments conduct background checks on applicants. The special committee will follow up on complaints that officers that get fired from one department, or not hired for cause, can get hired at another police department or sheriff’s office. The POST Commission members noted that there is no real statewide standard for background checks.
(Washington, DC). -- Hospitals, health care, and mental health providers can begin applying for additional COVID-19 relief funds from the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt announced Monday that HHS is freeing up another $20 billion from the Provider Relief Fund. “The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a mental health crisis that is putting millions of lives at risk,” said Blunt. “Depressive disorders are four times higher than they were at the same time last year, drug overdose deaths have risen an average of 13%, and calls to the national suicide hotline have skyrocketed.”
(Kansas City, MO) -- Barge traffic along the Missouri River this fall could be facing a slowdown as work is still underway to repair damage to the navigation channel after three years of high water and widespread flooding. U-S Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City district commander, Colonel Bill Hannan, says the river levels have returned to normal-- but because of all the damage to navigation structures, it’s creating shallow spots in the navigation channel. Last year's floods damaged up to 75-percent of the seven-thousand river training structures on the lower Missouri River. Repairs could cost 200-million dollars but the Corps of Engineers only allocated 20-million. Hannan the Corps is working hard to find more money to restore the river's navigation channel.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Jackson County prosecutor’s office will be hiring a person to investigate the use of force by police. The county’s Anti-Crime Committee approved the request for funding during a Monday meeting. Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker says her office has received 40 complaints since it launched a web page in June inviting people to report officer misconduct and excessive use of force. She says adding the new position will help determine if legal action should be taken when a complaint is received.
(Kirksville, MO) -- Kirksville Police say a driver trying to leave the scene of an accident Sunday didn’t get very far. Investigators say 39-year-old Dustin Shaver of Kirksville was driving a car that hit another vehicle at an intersection. Witnesses say Shaver tried to leave the scene, but he slammed his car into a utility pole just a few blocks away. The two crashes are still being investigated. Police haven’t announced any charges yet.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Capitol Dome and the governor’s mansion will be lit purple today (Tuesday) to honor Alzheimer’s Awareness Day. Governor Mike Parson ordered the dome and mansion to be lit at sunset Monday and the purple lighting will continue until October 7th at sunrise. Downtown Jefferson City streets will be lined with Forget-me-not flowers and flags. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is hosting a walk today from 11:00 a-m to 2:00 p-m in recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Day.