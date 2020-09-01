(St. Louis, MO) -- The Missouri Court of Appeals says part of a legislative redistricting plan’s November ballot summary language has “major problems” and must be changed. The court has ordered that new wording be used to describe who has the responsibility for drawing districts. The three-judge panel does not have a problem with language on the provisions detailing paid lobbyist and campaign gift restrictions. The state could ask to have the case transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court. According to Missouri Secretary of State spokesperson Maura Browning, the language must be finalized by September 8th for the November ballot.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis couple made their first court appearance Monday after gaining national attention for waving guns at protesters outside their mansion in June. Mark and Patricia McCloskey have each been charged with a felony – unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting. Their hearings have been postponed until October 6th. The couple’s attorney, Joel Schwartz, tells reporters that his clients did not commit a felony. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged the McCloskeys and said the event, fortunately, did not escalate into deadly force.
(O’Fallon, MO) -- A search is underway for a man, possibly in his 30s, who allegedly assaulted a 69-year-old man Sunday afternoon on the side of Interstate 64 near O’Fallon. The victim has since died of his injuries. Witnesses told police that the suspect could be driving a newer model black Dodge Ram with a trailer attached. What led to the fight is unknown at this time. Police say Ring doorbell cameras that face the roadway could be helpful in the investigation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The number of Missourians on Medicaid has climbed by nearly 100 thousand since the coronavirus began taking its toll on the state. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports at the end of July, nearly 957 thousand people are on government-funded healthcare. The newspaper says some of the increase is due to the governor’s shutdown of businesses in April but the other factor is the federal coronavirus relief bill taking effect in the spring. Enrollment is expected to continue since the August primary election passage of a constitutional amendment allowing another 230 thousand low-income adults to have access to the government-funded healthcare coverage.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Missouri hunter will be on probation for one year and pay a 10-thousand-dollar fine for shooting a deer during archery season in Nebraska. The incident happened three years ago. Federal prosecutors told the court 32-year-old Jacob Wideman of Pevely broke the law with the help of an outfitting business in Broken Bow. Wideman was caught during a federal probe of illegal hunting in central Nebraska.
(Rolla, MO) -- Missouri University of Science and Technology researchers in Rolla are working to boost the amount of U.S. shale oil produced while reducing the need to drill new wells. Shale oil is a high-quality, unconventional crude oil that lies between layers of shale rock, impermeable mudstone or siltstone. Since 2014, U.S. shale oil has created a boom in domestic crude oil production. With a 410 thousand dollar grant from the National Science Foundation, researchers hope to develop a new model to predict optimum injections and recover oil more efficiently, making the U-S more energy independent.