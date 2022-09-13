(St. Louis, MO) -- The family of a 16-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday night by two St. Louis drug enforcement detectives is disputing the official police account of what happened. The mother of Darryl Ross is accusing the two detectives of murdering her son, saying they never identified themselves as police before fatally shooting her son and that he never pulled his handgun from his waistband. Police maintain that they DID identify themselves and that Ross was reaching for the handgun, which was lying on the ground after he’s tripped and fallen while fleeing. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says both detectives have been placed on administrative leave.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has accepted a deal in which he’s pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in a crash that left a five-year-old girl in critical condition. His truck slammed into two vehicles last year along an interstate near the team’s practice site, leaving Ariel Young with a traumatic brain injury. Reid will serve no more than four years in prison, instead of the maximum seven years. Young’s family is angry about the plea deal and stated their opposition in court. A sentencing hearing is scheduled next month.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library” is coming to Missouri. The Country music legend created the program in 1995 to inspire young children to read. It provides books free of charge to kids from birth to age five on a monthly basis. Missouri Office of Childhood Assistant Commissioner Pam Thomas says a new state law will allow Missouri to partner with “Imagination Library” to share the cost of this reading effort. The rollout is expected to begin next summer. About 450-thousand Missouri children could sign up to get books each month.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state Department of Conservation is asking Missouri turkey hunters to donate feathers from birds they hunt this fall. The feathers would be used to improve the state’s ability to estimate Missouri’s turkey population. The department wants wings and three to five feathers from the breast after tele-checking a turkey. Hunters must register to participate by going to the Department of Conservation’s website.
(Wright City, MO) – Construction is underway on a state-of-the-art beef processing plant in eastern Missouri’s Wright City. The project is expected to create 13-hundred jobs in the region and have a statewide economic impact of one billion dollars a year. The company plans to have the plant fully up and running by the end of 2024.