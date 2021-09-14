(Jefferson City, MO) -- Late this (Tuesday) afternoon the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will release preliminary statewide 2020-21 Missouri Assessment Program data. The information will include the required grade Level and end-of-course state assessments. The results will be watched closely because of concerns that some students fell behind while schools were online-only. Education officials note that this is one data measurement – and results may be very different for this school year.
(Concordia, MO) -- Two schools in north-central Missouri were on lockdown for a couple of hours Monday morning. Local police and sheriff’s deputies responded to Concordia High School and Sweet Springs High School at approximately 8:50 a-m. Marshall station KMMO radio reports that a 15-year-old Marshall resident made threats of bodily harm toward students attending both schools. They were placed on a “soft lockdown” for precautionary reasons and the juvenile from Marshall was taken into custody by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation reports the state has set a record for the number of work zone buffer truck crashes in 2021. Truck, trailer-mounted attenuators (TMAs) are protective vehicles with a message board and lights and serve as a warning to traffic approaching a moving work zone. And those T-M-As have been hit 52 times this year while protecting work crews, 10 more than at this time last year. The state says seven vehicles struck the T-M-A closest to the work crew, and one vehicle struck the work truck past the work zone buffer. Drivers should stay alert for multiple T-M-As and work trucks in one moving operation, and avoid weaving in between them.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri Board of Curators has voted to extend the indoor mask mandate through October 15th. It is in effect on all U-M campuses. Masks are required in classrooms and in indoor spaces where social distancing isn’t possible regardless of vaccination status. Chairman Darryl Chatman says the board is pleased with the way the pandemic has been handled so far. Chatman says circumstances will be reviewed and changes will be made when necessary. The Kansas City and St. Louis campuses will continue to follow local public health requirements for masking.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Officials at Washington University in St. Louis say they are investigating the theft of flags from a 9-11 memorial. A cell phone video of a person removing the flags is going viral and the College Republicans organization is demanding action. More than 25 hundred American flags had been placed on Mudd Field commemorating the victims lost on September 11th, 2001. The video has been shared millions of times and has made national headlines. The group that set up the memorial thinks the student should be expelled. It says the memorial wasn’t set up to promote any Republican or conservative message and was just meant to show respect for the people who are never going to get to come home again.