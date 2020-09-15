(Buffalo, MO) -- One of the two men accused of killing a couple in Dallas County two years ago has been sentenced to 48 years in prison. Bill Medley had entered a guilty plea in June. The judge sentenced him on all nine felony charges. Investigators say Joe and Brandy Allen were killed when they confronted Medley and Jeff Stevenson outside their home. Medley and Stevenson were trying to steal their cars. Stevenson is scheduled to return to court next month. He still faces a murder charge.
(Washington, DC). -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt of has called a hearing for Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill to review the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus response efforts. The Missouri Republican chairs a powerful budget panel on Senate Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. Witnesses include C-D-C Director Dr. Robert Redfield. The senator has been urging agencies to have a plan in place for dispensing a potential coronavirus vaccine. He said last week he expects one to be ready to go after the first of the year.
(Sedalia, MO). -- A special prosecutor says a west-central Missouri sheriff’s deputy was justified under state law when the officer shot and killed a 25-year-old woman during a June traffic stop. Hannah Fizer was killed in the Sedalia shooting. The Pettis County deputy reported the woman said she had a gun and was going to shoot him. No gun was ever found. No dash camera or body camera video exists of the shooting. Stephen Sokoloff, general counsel for the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services, reviewed reports from investigators, witness statements, an autopsy report, and other things. He said the shooting was “possibly avoidable,” but other evidence supported the officer’s claim that he was in fear of his safety. Fizer was pulled over for speeding and careless driving.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- More than three-quarters of Missouri’s K through 12 public school students have the choice to go to classes in person this fall. Data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education show the most popular option, about 50 percent, allows students to choose either onsite or online schooling. Some districts are allowing students to do a combination of the two, while others are strictly in-seat learning or virtual education.
(Nashville, TN) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a 29-year-old St. Louis man killed himself after a law enforcement pursuit Sunday. Authorities were after Dangelo Dorsey for a series of shootings and carjackings that left two men dead. The series of crimes started Sunday morning when Dorsey opened fire while he was driving on Interstate 24 in Tennessee. He killed one person and wounded a second one. He jumped out of that vehicle, tried to carjack a second one, then finally forced a man and woman in a third vehicle to drive him to their home. There he stole two guns, swapped vehicles, and forced the couple to go with him. At some point, he killed the man. When he wrecked their S-U-V, Dorsey killed himself, with the woman hostage surviving.