(Kingdom City, MO) -- Authorities need your help in finding a missing woman from central Missouri’s Kingdom City. Twenty-nine-year-old Sheena Serini has not been seen since September Sixth, according to the Facebook group Missouri Missing. Serini is a white female, five-foot-four, 130 pounds, with brown/gray hair. Her car was found in Millersburg in a different driveway than the one she normally uses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
(UNDATED) -- The last week of summer is still summer, as extreme heat baked much of Missouri on Monday and will be back today (Tuesday). Jefferson City set a record high Monday of 98 degrees. High temperatures today are expected to reach the upper 90’s again today (Tuesday) and may hit 100 degrees in Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia, and St. Joseph. The extreme heat will be gone by Thursday, as a cold front will bring cooler, fall-like temperatures back to Missouri. But by Sunday temperatures will rebound into the 80’s.
(St. Louis, MO) -- As the Missouri Legislature considers cutting the state income tax rate, a nonprofit think tank says the plan does little to nothing to help low-income residents. The St. Louis-based Missouri Budget Project recommends strengthening property tax relief for some low-income senior citizens and an earned income tax credit for working families. Spokesperson Traci Gleason also says closing what is known as the L-L-C Loophole -- that gives an income deduction to Missouri businesses -- could help strengthen property tax relief for some low-income senior citizens and an earned income tax credit for working families. Governor Parson says, though, his proposal to cut the state income tax rate from five-point-three to four-point-eight percent helps everyone earning an income.
(Fulton, MO) -- After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth the Second has been laid to rest in London. Here in Missouri, a special Ceremony of Remembrance took place Monday at America’s National Churchill Museum in Fulton. The event honored the deep and long-standing connections between the Museum, Westminster College, and Britain’s Royal Family. The Museum’s collection includes a signed photo of Queen Elizabeth the Second, a chair used at her 1953 Coronation, and a 2019 letter from King Charles the Third congratulating the Museum on its 50th anniversary, among several other things.