(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Health and Senior Services Department is reassessing its position on COVID-19 health guidelines for Missouri’s K-12 schools. Director, Director Don Kauerauf says his agency will take a fresh look at its approach. He says clearer guidance could help. The state has made in-person learning a priority - as thousands of school staff and students have already been quarantined this academic year. Local leaders decide what health measures their communities are required to follow.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The first family of Afghanistan refugees has arrived in Kansas City. Missouri is expected to get about 12-hundred refugees. More than 100-thousand people were evacuated from Afghanistan last month as the Taliban quickly took control of the country. On Twitter, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the family is the first of 550 Afghan refugees who will arrive in Kansas City. Lucas says he is proud of the city for welcoming all people.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Parson and 25 other Republican governors are asking to meet with President Biden within 15 days to discuss security at the U-S/Mexico border. In a letter to the president, they say not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left their states to deal with challenges that only the federal government has a duty to solve. They say, “despite the lack of federal action to reverse the crisis, many states have stepped up and committed unprecedented resources to support the security of our national border.” The governor of Vermont was the only Republican governor in the country who did not sign the letter.
(Springfield, MO) -- An Independence police officer killed in the line of duty has donated his kidney to a Springfield officer. Twenty-two-year-old officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was an organ donor, was shot and killed last week. Springfield officer Mark Priebe, who was struck last year by a driver outside of the police department headquarters, was paralyzed from the waist down. He received the kidney from officer Madrid-Evans.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel is asking the Missouri Supreme Court to indefinitely suspend the law licenses of a St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last year. Kansas City Public Radio reports Alan Pratzel says Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and showed “indifference to public safety” and involved “moral turpitude”. Governor Parson pardoned the McCloskeys on July 30. The protesters entered the gated community and walked along the private street next to the McCloskey’s home. Mark McCloskey is running for the Republican nomination in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race.