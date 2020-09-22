(St. James, MO) -- Two teenage escapees are being charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old who escaped with them. The three ran away from the Great Circle behavioral health facility in St. James last Wednesday. The victim wasn’t with them when 18-year-old Enoch Phillips and 17-year-old Cody Armistead returned to Great Circle the next day. Investigators say Armistead took them to a field where the younger boy’s body was found. He had been strangled. His name hasn’t been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor has signed legislation into law that's aimed at witness protection, one of his top priorities during the recent special session on violent crime. Governor Mike Parson held ceremonial bill signings Monday afternoon at the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and a second in Carthage. Lee's Summit State Representative Dr. Jonathan Patterson, the bill sponsor, says the bill creates a pretrial witness protection services fund, which will provide security to witnesses, potential witnesses, and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations. The Missouri Senate approved Patterson's bill unanimously, and it passed the House on a 147-to-three vote.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri football team will kick off its season Saturday evening under the lights at Faurot Field in Columbia, against number-two ranked Alabama. Mizzou says because of the COVID pandemic, tailgating will be prohibited this season in all game-day parking lots and campus spaces. Tailgating is also prohibited on sidewalks, streets, and parking lots on M-U property. Mizzou says the decision was based on the guidance of public health officials and M-U Health Care's own infectious disease experts. Mizzou will open the season with no more than 25 percent of stadium capacity, in order to maintain social distancing. That's about 15-thousand fans each game.
(Washington, DC) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending more than one dozen WIC (wick) participant exemptions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including for Missouri recipients. WIC, a program for women, infants, and children, gives food and health support to at-risk mothers, babies, and children. Without the action, the flexibilities would have ended this month. The extensions allow participants to be approved for WIC without being physically present in a local office, the benefits to be issued to participants remotely, among other things.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Transportation Department Director Patrick McKenna says the state is having the best construction year it has had since 2010. During a hearing before a legislative committee, he says the agency has not delayed or eliminated any construction projects since the COVID-19 pandemic began six months ago. McKenna says MoDOT is well over 100 million dollars ahead of where it was this time last year in terms of payments to the private sector construction industry. McKenna says the department has had temporary layoffs and salary reductions for others over the past six months to help save the state road fund millions of dollars.