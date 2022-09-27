(Kansas City, MO) -- The top Republican in the Missouri House is asking the U-S Attorney’s Office to shut down the troubled Agape Boarding School. The Missouri Independent reports House Speaker Rob Vescovo wrote U-S Attorney Teresa Moore of the Western District last week insisting that federal intervention may be the only way to protect the students at the school now. Vescovo says in his letter that Cedar County Judge David Munton, who has delayed the case, made closing the school seem like an “an unobtainable goal.” The Christian reformed school in southwest Missouri is facing allegations of abuse and sexual assault by several former students.
(Columbia, MO) -- Researchers at the University of Missouri say the Longhorned tick has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time. The pest has caused the losses of millions of dollars in revenue to cattle producers worldwide. The Longhorned tick was found in the southern part of the state last year. M-U officials say the threat to cattle, people, and their pets remains low in Missouri, but infestation of the Longhorned tick can lead to possible transmission of bovine theileriosis -- a disease that kills red blood cells in cattle. There have not been any confirmed cases in the state.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The deadline is Friday (September 30th) to turn in your Missouri gas receipts if you want a gas tax refund. As part of last year’s gas tax increase, most drivers can turn in their gas receipts and get a refund. The Missouri Department of Revenue is in charge of refunding drivers for the two-and-a-half cent annual increase. The receipts allowed can be from October First of 2021 to June 30th of this year. A form on the department’s website must be filled out and emailed or postmarked through regular mail by this Friday.
(UNDATED) -- The crisp, fall air brings some chilly Missouri nights. Even with an air temperature as high as 36 degrees, the National Weather Service says frost can occur at ground level. If you have sensitive outdoor plants, keep an eye on the forecast the next few nights. Bring plants indoors or cover sensitive ones outdoors. The coolest mornings are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Dear drivers…watch out for deer! The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that deer are more active this time of year. The patrol says to remain alert and if you do hit a deer (or it hits your car) move your vehicle to a safe location and call 9-1-1 or STAR-55 on a cell phone to report it. Troopers also say our instincts to serve and avoid hitting a deer could be more dangerous, especially when it causes a crash into oncoming traffic. Last year in Missouri, drivers had nearly 38 hundred (3,779) crashes involving deer.