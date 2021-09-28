(St. Louis, MO) -- Hate crimes are on the rise. In 2020, 115 were reported in Missouri – the highest in nine years. During a Monday press conference, the F-B-I St. Louis Division says that compares to 66 in 2018. F-B-I Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn says hate crimes are traditionally under-reported. He is encouraging Missourians to report any potential hate crimes. Reports can be made anonymously by going to tips-dot-fbi-dot-gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.
(Undated) -- The American Red Cross says a sharp drop in blood donations has led to the lowest post-summer blood inventory level in six years. The organization is running low on emergency blood and platelets of all blood types – especially type O. It has less than a day’s supply of certain blood types. The Red Cross points to return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent spike in COVID-19 cases nationally, as reasons for the shortage. The organization says it must collect 10-thousand additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for next week about the state’s referendum process and an effort to overturn an eight-week abortion ban. Last December, a Cole County Circuit Court ruled that Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft unconstitutionally delayed the American Civil Liberties Union’s collection of signatures attempting to overturn the 2019 regulations. By the time Ashcroft approved the proposed referendum’s official title, the ACLU had two weeks to gather 100 thousand signatures required to get the issue on the ballot. The state appealed. The court hearing will be Wednesday morning in Jefferson City.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been released from a hospital. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Kansas Health System after the team’s loss Sunday to the LA Chargers. Reid reported feeling ill and was treated for dehydration. K-M-B-C Television reports Ted Crews, the Chiefs director of communications, says Reid is doing well and hopes to be back at work soon.
(Washington, DC) -- The F-B-I has released an annual report showing Missouri’s murder rate increased in 2020. Last year’s rate was 11-point-eight per 100 thousand people. That compares to nine-point-four in 2019. The violent crime rate in Missouri also increased last year. Violent crimes include murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and burglary.