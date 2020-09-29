(Jefferson City, MO) -- A measure that imposes term limits on all statewide elected officials will appear on the November ballot in Missouri. Passage of "Amendment One" would extend the two-term restriction that currently applies to the governor, treasurer, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor. The Secretary of State’s fair ballot language says that if passed, Amendment One will have no impact on taxes. Members of both major parties have previously served more than two terms in Missouri statewide office.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A state audit shows St. Louis police accrued nearly 14-million dollars in overtime in the last fiscal year. State Auditor Nicole Galloway called that amount of overtime "unsustainable." She faulted the department for not having adequate procedures in place to monitor excessive overtime use. Galloway did say the department's struggle to fill more than 100 vacant positions was a huge factor.
(Columbia, MO) - - A man is under arrest after being caught carrying a knife near the Mizzou campus. Columbia police told people to evacuate an area of East Campus Monday afternoon. Officers found the armed suspect about ten minutes later. No injuries were reported. Police have not identified the man.
(St. Louis, MO) -- An investigation is underway after someone vandalized a temporary tribute to Breonna Taylor on the campus of Saint Louis University. S-L-U officials say numerous students have filed complaints after permanent marker was used to deface chalked messages in memory of Taylor at the Joseph G. Lipic Clock Tower Plaza with political messaging. Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police during a raid in March. Her killing has led to protests calling for police reform.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- A woman in Camden County is accused of providing the fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose last summer. Kendry Ryder is charged with second-degree murder in the June 2019 death of Carlie Srejma in Lake Ozark. Investigators recently Ryder as the the source and supplier of the fentanyl Srejma took before she overdosed. She's being held without bond.
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 3-and-0 with a 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns at M-and-T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Chiefs host the New England Patriots this Sunday.