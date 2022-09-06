(Jefferson City, MO) -- State public health officials say if you’re eligible you should get the Bivalent COVID-19 booster. Booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna both target the currently circulating strains of the virus. You have to have completed your primary vaccination series to be eligible. The Pfizer booster is authorized for people 12 and older while the Moderna version is authorized for those over the age of 18.
(Springfield, MO) -- Police in Springfield report that a pregnant woman is dead after a rollover crash Saturday night. Officers say 19-year-old Kaylee Fields of Humansville and Elijah Smith of Springfield were riding in the bed of a speeding pickup truck that lost control, struck a utility pole, fence, and rolled over. Officers say Fields and Smith were thrown from the truck. Fields died of her injuries in the hospital and was four months pregnant. Smith is in critical but stable condition. The driver and another passenger were treated for minor injuries.
(Raytown, MO) -- Authorities in western Missouri are investigating after three dogs were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown. Surveillance video shows two suspects using a crowbar to break into Midwest Animal Res-Q Saturday and steal three American bullies. Shelter officials say all three of the dogs need medical care and medications. It is believed the thieves were driving a white S-U-V. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kansas City area Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline (816-474-TIPS).
(Kansas City, MO) -- A pedestrian is the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 435 in Kansas City. Police say a driver spotted a body in the median early Sunday. Officers say it appears the victim was hit on northbound I-435 and thrown into the grass median before the driver fled the scene. Investigators are looking for a vehicle that likely has front-end damage.
(Hazelwood, MO) -- Police in Hazelwood report the search for a man suspected of killing his wife early Sunday is over. Officers say 40-year-old Gregory Smith the Third was arrested late Sunday night on a warrant. Police responded to the home after a boy reported his mother was dead and Smith had fled the scene. Investigators say Smith is accused of beating and stomping on his wife, using a knife to kill her, and dousing the home in gasoline while two children were inside. The kids were taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Authorities had been searching for Smith and a Dodge Durango with Washington license plates.