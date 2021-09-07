(Jefferson City, MO) -- Eleven months after the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in Missouri there are now 140 doing business. The head of the state program says the sales revenue has been “pleasantly surprising” in the first year. Lydall Fraker reports by the end of July the state had surpassed 91 million dollars in total sales. It generated another 113 million dollars in sales during August. Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment three years ago legalizing medical marijuana – making this the 33rd state to do that. All medical marijuana sold here is grown in the state.
(Salem, SC) -- Authorities in South Carolina say a 26-year-old Missouri woman was visiting her family when she was killed in a boating accident Sunday. Authorities in Oconee County say Paige Elizabeth Morrow of Kansas City died from the injuries she suffered when two boats crashed on Lake Keowee. Morrow was a passenger on a pontoon boat. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fatal accident. Morrow was a counselor with the North Kansas City School District.
(Mount Vernon, MO) -- A two-hour standoff in southwest Missouri finally ended when the 22-year-old suspect killed himself. Mount Vernon Police Chief David Hubert says his department tried everything it could to control the situation that started at 2:30 a-m Monday. At about 5:00 a-m, officers say Tyler Stow filed several shots into the air, then turned the weapon on himself. The chief says Stow just became more and more agitated. It’s believed he had had an argument with his girlfriend just before the standoff started.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Two members of the Missouri House of Representatives say they will introduce legislation next year to create nurseries inside the state prison system. Republican State Representatives Curtis Trent of Springfield and Bruce DeGroot of Ellisville are leading the effort. Trent says there are several benefits to letting prisoners near the end of their term have the option of raising their baby behind prison walls. All incarcerated pregnant inmates are assigned to the state facility in Vandalia. Thirty-one Missouri prisoners gave birth last year. Trent says nine other states offer this type of program.
(Wellston, MO) -- An 83-year-old St. Louis County woman says she is worried the collapsed home next door will fall onto her home. Sarah Ray says she has been waiting four months for her local government to remove the house. Ray and her daughter say they are worried a strong wind could blow it down. Ray’s daughter says Wellston city officials told her to be patient. One city council member admits the house is an eyesore and Samuel Shannon tells Fox Two television the city wants to tear it down – but he says there are procedures that have to be followed. Sarah Ray and her daughter say this is a disaster waiting to happen and Wellston city officials aren’t showing a sense of urgency to deal with the matter.