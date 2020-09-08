(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports more than 400 people are taking its new substitute teacher certification course online. Public schools the state are struggling to fill those positions during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of needing 60 college credit hours to apply to be a substitute, anyone 21 or older can take the 20-hour online course. The program started a week ago. Those who sign up with the PENMAC staffing agency can have the cost of the course reimbursed. PENMAC says it’s even developing a waiting list of those interested.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The Transportation Security Administration reports its agents found six loaded guns in carry-on bags at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport last month. This brings the total number of firearms found in bags there to 29. The T-S-A says even with much-lower-than-normal passenger loads, firearms are being discovered at a very high rate at the airport’s security checkpoints. In most cases, the passengers had forgotten they had the weapon with them. Last Friday was the busiest day at the St. Louis airport, with 20 thousand passengers arriving or departing – the most since March 15th.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander has written an opinion piece in the Kansas City Star saying military troops do not support President Trump. He cites a Military Times poll reporting roughly three out of every five military officers having a “poor view” of the president. Trump has touted his support of the military, including increased federal funding. Kander says Trump once characterized combat veterans without post-traumatic stress as strong and those who do suffer from it as the ones who cannot handle it. Kander, an Army veteran, and former Military Intelligence Officer went public in 2018 with his own struggles with post-traumatic stress.
(Macon, MO) -- One-third of Macon County Middle School students in northern Missouri are quarantining due to several kids testing positive for COVID-19. The Macon County R-1 Middle School is switching to online learning for two weeks and hopes to return to in-person instruction on September 22nd. Sports and other gatherings have been canceled during this time.
(Undated) -- The New York Times reports Missouri ranks fifth among all U.S. states for its rate of daily COVID-19 cases over the past week. The state reports 23 new cases per 100 thousand people. Livingston County in northwest Missouri ranks in the top ten U.S. counties reporting the highest rate of cases with more than 22 hundred reported for every 100 thousand people. The state’s first case of COVID-19 was announced six months ago. Since then, Missouri has reported more than 93 thousand cases and at least 16-hundred-58 coronavirus-related deaths.