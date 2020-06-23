(St. Louis, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson and officials with the consulting firm Accenture Federal Services have announced plans for a new technology center near Maryville University. The project offers the potential for the addition of 14-hundred tech jobs over five years. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports the firm works with federal government agencies on digital, cloud, automation, artificial intelligence and cyber solutions and will be based in Town and Country.
(Fort Leonard Wood, MO) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday afternoon at Fort Leonard Wood for a new army community hospital. It will replace the aging facility there now. U-S Senator Josh Hawley helped to secure about 50-million dollars in funding for the new hospital, along with several million dollars for the Rosecrans Air National Guard base in St. Joseph. Construction of the new 235-thousand square foot Fort Leonard Wood hospital is expected to be finished by the fall of 2024 and the old hospital will be demolished at that time. A new clinic and ambulance garage will also be built.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State transportation officials are raising public awareness this week about pedestrian safety. The state Department of Transportation says 110 pedestrians were killed in Missouri in 2019, while more than three hundred others suffered serious injuries. MoDOT emphasizes that speed plays a critical role in preventing pedestrian fatalities, especially in urban areas. The agency says the top contributing factors to the deaths were failure to yield, alcohol or drug impairment, and driver inattention.
(Washington, DC) -- The first procedural vote on the GOP version of a policing bill in the U.S. Senate will happen Wednesday morning. Missouri’s Senator Roy Blunt says the bill led by Senator Tim Scott has important training elements, including helping officers deescalate certain situations and discern when they are dealing with mental illness instead of a criminal. He has also asked the Department of Justice for outside oversight when departments have internal, chronic problems with abuse of force cases.
(Columbia, MO) -- Witnesses tell police a 19-year-old man was carrying a long rifle last week at Douglass Park in Columbia when he started shooting. Gerrod Jevon Taylor is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The incident happened at about 8:30 p-m Friday. One man suffered a broken leg when he was hit by a bullet while playing basketball. Taylor is being held with no bond in the Boone County Jail.