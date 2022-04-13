(Kansas City, MO) -- A male student that was stabbed yesterday at a Kansas City middle school has died. Emergency responders were called to Northeast Middle School shortly after 9:00 a-m Tuesday. The unidentified student was found in a school bathroom with stab wounds and taken to a local hospital. Kansas City police announced last night that the student passed away. A second male student is in custody as a person of interest in the attack. Classes are expected to resume this morning with increased security and grief counselors on hand.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri charter schools could get more state funding. The state Senate is expected to hold a final vote this week on a compromise that would boost state aid to charter schools, instead of diverting local money that would go to traditional public schools. The plan would also require charter schools to post their test scores online, and their board members would have to live in Missouri. During Tuesday’s State Board of Education meeting, Board President Charlie Shields said he is not sure if the bill will survive the legislative process. St. Louis School Board Member Matt Davis said he is pleased with the compromise.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Members of a 22-person statewide teacher recruitment and retention commission have been chosen. Members will be responsible for reviewing ways to improve teacher recruitment and retention, early learning and literacy, and safe and healthy schools, among other things. Members are from the Missouri Board of Education, the Governor’s Office, and the business community. Two former teachers of the year will also serve on the panel. The commission’s first meeting is scheduled for June and members are to report back to the State Board of Education in October.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says more than 17-hundred Missourians are currently on a waitlist for one or more organ donations. The state agency says thousands of people suffer or die needlessly each year due to a lack of organ and tissue donors. One organ donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of 75 or more. In Fiscal Year 2021, 87 living donors and 675 deceased donors made organ donations in Missouri, saving or enhancing the lives of 762 individuals. Donors and their families were recognized Tuesday with events held at the Missouri State Capitol.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The public is invited to ride bicycles with Missouri politicians later this month. The 2022 Ride with Missouri Legislators starts at the State Capitol on Monday, April 25th. The six-mile ride crosses the Missouri River, goes to the North Jefferson trailhead on the Katy Trail, then returns to the Capitol. Organizers say snacks and water will be available. Missourians can register online at Mo-bike-fed-dot-org-slash-legislators-ride.