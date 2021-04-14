(Undated) -- Missourians are going to see their grocery bills go even higher this year for a multitude of reasons. Consumer costs at the supermarket have risen every month of 2021. People notice it the most when they buy meats, poultry and fish. Close behind are dairy products. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says high gas prices are a big factor. The average U-S price of regular-grade gasoline in March was up a nickel to two dollars, 94 cents-a-gallon – the highest it's been since May 2019. Gas prices have risen 77 cents-a-gallon since November 20th. Midwest crop damage from storms is another factor.
(Clayton, MO) -- A member of the St. Louis County Council wants that legislative body to declare it has no confidence in Police Chief Mary Barton. Councilwoman Rita Heard Days attached a memo to that effect to the council agenda Tuesday. There have been widespread complaints of racial misconduct in the department and allegations of retaliation against officers who raise the issue. If adopted, the resolution would be basically symbolic. The decision to discipline or fire a police chief is handled by the Board of Police Commissioners. Days says she isn’t pleased with the direction of the department right now.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee is working on a plan to designate January 12th as “Rush Limbaugh Day.” That is the birthday of the former conservative talk show giant who died in February after battling cancer. The Cape Girardeau native at one time had the largest radio audience in history. Supporters of the idea say Limbaugh was a conservative icon who should be honored. Opponents say his rhetoric was hateful and divisive. The Senate General Laws Committee will vote on the idea while a similar proposal is pending in the Missouri House.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has passed a bill that would remove the limits on how much colleges in the state can increase their tuition. Schools are currently allowed to raise tuition to compensate for any cuts in state aid and they are capped at five-percent plus the inflation rate. Lawmakers are divided over getting rid of the limits. Opponents say making the change would mean even more student debt – already considered a major problem. Supporters say the colleges and universities in Missouri are struggling to cover their costs.
(Unionville, MO) -- A fugitive from Iowa wanted on multiple charges was taken into custody Tuesday morning as he left a home in Unionville, Missouri to get some breakfast. When a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle 36-year-old Trevor David White was driving he led authorities on a 15-mile pursuit into Sullivan County, Missouri. He was arrested when he ran into a field. White waived extradition, then was transferred to the Appanoose County Law Center in Centerville, Iowa. In addition to the felony warrants out of Iowa, White also faces new charges from Putnam County.