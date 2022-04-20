(Jefferson City, MO) -- A juvenile is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Jefferson City. Officers were called to a domestic disturbance Friday and found a wounded 23-year-old man lying in the roadway. Police say the victim died of his injuries in the hospital. A teenage boy was taking to the Cole County juvenile detention on suspicion of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is the next stop for an attempt to overturn a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, a Republican from Carthage, is sponsoring a proposed ballot measure that would ask Missouri voters to let the legislature decide whether to fund the expansion. The plan would also require adults who receive the government-funded healthcare benefits to have a job, volunteer, further their education, or get treatment services. It would also put an end to paying for some Medicaid costs of out-of-state residents who seek healthcare services in Missouri. Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo says if the G-O-P-backed proposal appears in the Senate, his members will block a vote.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The last time Missouri fully funded K-through-12 public school bus transportation expenses was in the 1990-91 school year. The Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee has added more than 214 million dollars to that line item in the state budget. The extra spending would fully fund the state’s 75-percent share of school transportation costs. Committee Chairman, Senator Dan Hegeman (HEGGA-mun), of northwest Missouri’s Cosby, proposed the change. Local districts pick up the rest of the tab. State Senators are expected to debate the state budget next week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House could debate at any time a plan that would legalize marijuana for personal use for anyone age 21 or older. A House committee voted six to four Tuesday to advance the proposal sponsored by Representative Ron Hicks, a Republican from St. Charles County. Under the bill, people convicted of a nonviolent marijuana-related crime can ask a court to have the offense cleared from their record. In a hearing about the bill, opponents of the legislation said marijuana is involved in one out of every four road deaths in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is legal. Supporters of the bill say marijuana is going to flood Missouri from other states, so we might as well launch the industry.
(Springfield, MO) -- Recent bobcat sightings in Missouri have sparked the state Department of Conservation to remind the public about wildlife dangers. M-D-C spokesman Francis Skalicky told K-Y-T-V that seeing bobcats is rare because they are skittish. However, they are more active this time of year as they look for food and places to live. If your pets are outside, keep an eye on them because they are considered prey.