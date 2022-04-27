(Jefferson City, MO) -- The U-S Department of Veterans Affairs says Missouri has a significantly higher veteran suicide rate than the national average. Department data from 2018 shows 192 Missouri veterans died by suicide. A Missouri Senate committee is considering legislation sponsored by House Member Dave Griffith, who served in the Army Special Forces as a Green Beret. Griffith, a Republican from Jefferson City, wants to require the Missouri Veterans Commission to complete an annual report about veteran suicides and suicide prevention efforts. His bill would also require the Veterans Commission to make recommendations annually about suicide prevention and educating the public on veteran suicides.
(Jefferson City, MO) – Governor Mike Parson paid tribute to the 116 people who died in Missouri workplace incidents last year. Workers Memorial Day was commemorated Tuesday at the Missouri Capitol. Parson said in a statement, “we extend our sincerest sympathy for the loss of these loved ones and our heartfelt desire to never lose another life in a Missouri workplace.” The family of each victim received a U-S flag, a copy of the governor’s Worker’s Memorial Day proclamation, and a flowering dogwood tree seedling.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State employees in Missouri are currently paid once a month. State workers would get paid twice a month under two bills making their way through the legislature. The House version of the bill was passed Monday by a Senate committee, while the Senate version is scheduled for a vote Wednesday by a House committee. Any differences in the two bills will have to be worked out before a final version can be sent to the governor by May 13th, the final day of the 2022 session.
(Trenton, MO) -- Nestle Professional U-S-A says it is investing seven-point-five million dollars to expand its manufacturing plant in northwest Missouri’s Trenton. The decision will include adding more than 30 jobs. The expansion will enable the company to meet growing demand for products for Nestle’s ready-to-use products provided to restaurants, hospitals, schools, and more. Open hiring for the Trenton factory started in early April, with a job fair scheduled at the Trenton Job Center on May Eleventh and 12th.
(Denver, CO) -- The St. Louis Blues’ final road trip of the regular season didn’t end well. They lost last night to the Colorado Avalanche five to three. The Blues close out the season Friday night at home against the Vegas Golden Knights. Next week, St. Louis will face the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.