(Madison, WI) -- A Missouri man is in trouble with the law in Wisconsin for trying to get on a plane in Madison with a loaded gun. Dane County sheriff's deputies arrested 31-year-old Quadricous Sanford of St. Louis Monday night after the weapon was found in his luggage at a security checkpoint. Officers say Sanford does not have a carry and conceal permit. He's the second Missouri man busted with a loaded gun at Dane County Regional Airport this month. Forty-two-year-old Brandon Winslow of Fulton was also jailed for carrying a concealed weapon on April 9th.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Current Missouri law allows orders of protection for one year - potentially forcing domestic violence victims to repeatedly return to court and face their abuser. The Missouri Senate has voted in favor of a House bill that would allow domestic violence victims to get a lifetime order of protection against their abusers. The legislation, sponsored by Representative Lane Roberts of Joplin, requires the House and Senate to endorse the bill one more time before it can move to the governor’s desk.
(Washington, DC) -- A Republican congresswoman from Missouri is blasting legislation that would make Washington, D-C the nation's 51st state. Harrisonville Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says it's a bad idea. Hartzler says it's a way for Democrats to get two more U-S Senate seats. The U-S House approved the D-C statehood bill 216-208, on a straight party-line vote. It now heads to the Senate. Supporters of the legislation say it's an issue of taxation without representation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation aimed at helping seniors to truly own their home has received initial approval from the Missouri House, by a voice vote. Republican State Representative Bill Kidd of Buckner is sponsoring the proposed constitutional amendment. He says many seniors face a choice of selling their home because of property taxes and living on a fixed income. If Missouri lawmakers and voters approve it, the constitutional amendment would authorize a tax exemption phased in at 20 percent increments over five years to equal 100 percent of the amount of real property tax paid on a senior's primary home.
(Undated) -- U-S and World News ranks Metro Academic and Classical High School the best in Missouri. The online publication has released its ranking of almost 24-thousand public high schools in the country. The school in St. Louis was right at the top. Lincoln College Prep in Kansas City was ranked second, but nine of Missouri’s top ten high schools are from the St. Louis area. The website says it ranked schools on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and how well they prepared students for college. Private schools weren’t included.