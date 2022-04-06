(Jefferson City, MO) – The captain and employees of a Branson duck boat company are not out of the legal woods yet, even though criminal charges against them were dismissed yesterday. They were charged in the deaths of 17 passengers nearly four years ago when the duck boat they were riding in capsized during a storm on Table Rock Lake. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued a statement Tuesday, saying his office “hopes to refile charges and continue this case, and will confer with the local prosecutor” in the days to come. The U-S Attorney’s office in Kansas City also plans to appeal the case’s dismissal.
(Washington, DC) -- On the same day the full U-S senate was set to advance and possible confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U-S Supreme Court, Senator Josh Hawley took the floor to push his bill to increase penalties in child pornography cases. In Senator Hawley’s bill there would be mandatory sentencing requirements, essentially giving the judge no discretion in the cases. The bill comes after his criticism of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s fewer than a dozen cases where she gave less than recommended sentences. Critics say mandatory minimum sentences are unfair because the same punishment does not always fit the crime. Senator Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, calls Senator Hawley’s timing a stunt.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The new director of the Missouri Children’s Division says he is dealing with severe employee shortages and existing caseworkers are “drowning” in work. During a legislative committee hearing Tuesday, Director Darrell Missey says the child welfare division has 237 vacancies. He says one worker is handling 38 cases -- way more than the accreditation standard of 15 cases each. The caseworker turnover rate in the current fiscal year is 31 percent and is projected to rise to 37 percent. In Kansas City alone, it is 88 percent. Missey says the division’s starting pay is nearly 35-thousand-dollars -- about 10 thousand dollars lower than neighboring Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Pharmaceutical research and development company Wugen is expanding its operations in St. Louis. The move is expected to create up to 40 new jobs. Wugen plans to advance the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company works closely with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Washington University, and St. Louis University.
(Washington, DC) -- President Joe Biden has ordered the release of one-million barrels of oil per day for six months from the nation’s oil reserves. Gas prices have spiked since the U-S and allies have imposed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. West-central Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, a Republican running for U-S Senate, is calling on the president to allow drilling instead of tapping into the oil reserves. She accuses Biden of tapping into the reserves to prop up his poll numbers and says his “bad policies” are the reason prices have gone up. Hartzler says the strategic oil reserve is only supposed to be used if the country’s at war or if there’s a national emergency.