(St. Louis, MO) -- The voters have chosen Tishaura Jones to become the next St. Louis mayor. Jones is the first Black woman to hold the position. She got about 52-percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election. Officials say the turnout was about 29-percent of eligible registered voters. Jones told her supporters the city has been “surviving,” but it’s time for it to thrive. It was her second try at the city’s top elective office. Jones lost in a crowded 2017 Democratic primary. She replaces incumbent Mayor Lyda Krewson.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Columbia man who admits trying to purchase a chemical weapon capable of killing hundreds is heading to federal prison, after being sentenced Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old Jason William Siesser (SEE sir) pleaded guilty in August to one count of attempting to acquire a chemical weapon and one count of aggravated identity theft. The complaint filed by prosecutors also quoted Siesser as telling someone that he wanted to be an assassin and wanted to kill those who have wronged him in the past. The F-B-I raided Siesser's home in 2018, and court documents say writing found inside the home "articulated heartache and anger."
(St. Louis, MO) -- An eight-week mass vaccination program opens today (Wednesday) at The Dome in St. Louis, but early enrollment is below expectations. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman John Mills says FEMA wants more Missourians to sign up to get their coronavirus vaccinations. The program is organized to give three-thousand shots per day, seven days a week. FEMA and the state of Missouri are partnering to give up to 168-thousand doses over the next eight weeks. To sign up, go to MoStopsCovid.com.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Legislature is making its way through the state budget process. Shelbina State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin says she would like community colleges to get an increase in core funding from the state. O’Laughlin is the chair of the Senate Education Committee. The Legislature is required to approve the next state budget by early May.
(Hannibal, MO) -- A Missouri electric heating equipment company is expanding and creating new jobs. The Hannibal Courier-Post reports ASPEQ Heating Systems, of Monroe City and St. Louis, plans to break ground this week on a one-million-dollar storage building. The location will allow the company to expand production on its factory floor. After buying a Cleveland company, ASPEQ plans to move the Cleveland production line to Cuba and Monroe City – adding 15 employees to its workforce.