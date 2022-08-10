(St. Charles, MO) -- Missouri voters will decide in November whether to make adult use of marijuana legal. State Representative Ron Hicks, a St. Charles Republican, unsuccessfully sponsored legislation that would have legalized marijuana and expunged non-violent criminal convictions for past offenders. He says he’s glad changes are finally being made but wishes they were grassroots changes rather than out-of-state big companies’ influence. Dan Viets, who was instrumental in getting it on the ballot, says he’s pleased that Missouri voters will be making the choice. If Legal-Mo-22 passes, it would make our state the first where voters initiated automatic expungement for past marijuana convictions.
(Ferguson, MO) – Tuesday marked the eight-year anniversary of Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson during a confrontation with then police officer Darren Wilson. Dozens gathered outside of Canfield Green Apartments in Ferguson where the 18-year-old Brown fatally shot. Mike Brown, Senior reflected on the years since his son's death, which he calls a “modern-day lynching.” Wilson said at the time that he feared for his life and that Brown had hit him and was charging him when he shot him. Brown’s death sparked weeks of rioting and unrest and helped launch the Black Lives Matter movement.
(Washington, DC) -- Members of Missouri’s congressional delegation are reacting to the Monday night F-B-I search warrant on the home of former President Donald Trump. The warrant was served with the Secret Service giving F-B-I agents access to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago mansion. Republican Senator Josh Hawley says, “The raid by Joe Biden’s F-B-I on the home of a former president who is also Biden’s chief political opponent is an unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law.” Republican Congressman Billy Long compared the former president’s suspected “mishandling of classified documents” to Hilary Clinton’s use of a private email server to send tens of thousands of classified papers. He also invoked the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and said “It’s clear that there are two standards of justice in the U-S.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- Gas prices have declined over the past month or so, nationwide and in Missouri. The average price in the Show Me State is three-61 per gallon as of this morning (Wednesday). Nick Chabarria, with Triple-A Missouri, says prices have dipped about 70 to 80 cents in recent weeks. He says crude oil prices have also taken a sharp drop over the past month. Chabarria says good driving habits and regular car maintenance, including properly inflated tires and regular oil changes, can help to conserve fuel. Gas prices are about 35 to 40 cents a gallon cheaper in the Kansas City area than they are in the St. Louis metro.