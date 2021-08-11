(Sedalia, MO) -- The Missouri State Fair returns with a Thursday Opening Day Ceremony in Sedalia. The fair was canceled last year by the coronavirus pandemic. It was replaced by a much-smaller youth livestock show. Thursday’s ceremony will start at 11:00 a-m on the south side of the Agriculture Building. The Fair Queen Pageant and Coronation is set for 1:00 p-m in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. The Opening Day Parade will start at 6:00 p-m.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The first drawing in Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery program will be held Friday. More than 375-thousand Missourians have entered. The program will award 800 adults with 10-thousand-dollar cash prizes and 100 winners between the ages of 12 and 17 will walk away with education savings accounts worth 10 thousand. Entries are due today (Wednesday). Even though 120 thousand people registered for the lottery within the first 24 hours after it was announced, it hasn’t resulted in the expected surge in vaccinations. Missouri lags behind most states in the percentage of its residents who have been vaccinated.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has ruled a Lincoln County judge didn’t have the authority to remove an elected official from office a little over two years ago. Circuit Judge Patrick Flynn stripped Circuit Clerk Karla Allsberry of her power to hire and fire employees shortly after she took office. He suspended her in May 2019 and appointed a replacement. Although the appeals court said he lacked the power to take those steps, it quickly passed the case to the Missouri Supreme Court. Flynn had listed 14 reasons for suspending Allsberry, but another judge rejected them all last February.
(Preston, MO) -- A suspicious fire in southwest Missouri has destroyed the home of a man charged in a July 15th shooting at the Lake of the Ozarks. Tonka Way-Con Ponder faces charges in Miller County of armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Twenty-five-year-old Blayne Curley of Camdenton was shot to death. Ponder is free on bond. Emergency responders say his home was fully involved when they arrived just before 1:00 a-m August 4th. Nobody was home. The fire in Preston is the second suspicious fire authorities think could be connected to the deadly shooting incident.
(Maysville, MO) -- Jackson County prosecutors and defense attorneys for convicted killer Kevin Strickland are trying to get him released from prison. Strickland was found guilty of killing three people in Kansas City in 1978. Now, officials are trying to get him out, with the prosecutor’s office saying he is innocent. A hearing was held in DeKalb County Court Monday. A new state statute is set to go into effect August 28th that would clear the way for Strickland’s release and make the current case moot.