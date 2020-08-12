(St. Joseph, MO) -- Second-degree murder charges have been filed in Buchanan County District Court in a fatal accident caused by a driver fleeing police. A 38-year-old man was killed in Monday’s crash. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jason E. Clements was driving a stolen truck recklessly, causing the fatal accident. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Clements and a passenger in the truck jumped out and ran from the scene in St. Joseph. Clements was already on probation at the time of Monday’s crash.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Labor is getting one-point-eight million dollars in federal grant funding to promote its short-time compensation program. Under the program, employers can keep workers on the payroll at reduced work hours and those workers can supplement their reduced wages with a partial unemployment benefit payment. The federal coronavirus relief package provides up to 100 million dollars in grants to states to apply or improve a Short-Time Compensation program and for the promotion to and enrollment of employers. Missouri was the first state to apply and receive the maximum amount available.
(Wentzville, MO) -- Officials at the General Motors plant in Wentzville are reportedly looking to hire about 200 production team members. Wages for the positions would start at 16 dollars, 67 cents-an-hour. G-M says the additional workers will help support the production of the Chevrolet Colorado and G-M-C Canyon midsize pickups. The temporary openings are part-time with a typical week of 16-to-32 hours.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A St. Louis woman whose mother recently died from COVID-19 was at the Missouri Capitol Tuesday afternoon, urging Governor Parson and other elected officials to take stronger action against the pandemic. Angela Kender brought a photo memorial of some of the more than 13-hundred Missourians who have died from COVID-19. Kender held a news conference, along with House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield, telling Capitol reporters that "Missourians are dying due to terrible leadership."
(San Francisco, CA) -- A company that helps people looking to change or advance in their careers has studied all 50 states to find out where the pretty people live. Bad news for Missouri – it’s ranked 49th. Researchers at California-based Zippia say they measured traits like having an interest in hair and clothes, obesity rates, the percentage of residents who are physically active, average income and S-T-D rates. Zippia says those are things people find appealing. Illinois ranked 21st and Kansas was 32nd. New Jersey was ranked at the top and Mississippi was number-50.