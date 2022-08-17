(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri, like many other states, has been battling major teacher shortages for several years. A statewide commission has received more than 16-thousand responses to help boost Missouri K-through-12 teacher recruitment and retention. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education posted the survey online earlier this month and teachers, superintendents as well as principals responded. The commission’s preliminary recommendations include increasing the starting annual teacher salary by statute to 38-thousand-dollars, boosting health care benefits for teachers, providing mental health service in health care plans and student loan forgiveness. The panel plans to have its final recommendations ready by the end of September.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says he will announce his plans for a special session early next week. The governor met with Senate Republicans and Democrats ahead of trying to pass special tax breaks for agriculture and to also lower the state income tax rate from five-point-four percent to four-point-eight percent. For agriculture, Parson wants a full six-year extension of tax credits under the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority. Parson says he may announce his special session plans Monday.
(UNDATED) -- People who need hearing aids will soon be able to get them over the counter. President Biden called on the F-D-A to make the devices available without a prescription and Tuesday the agency says as early as mid-October people can save nearly three thousand dollars on a pair of new hearing aids. A leading manufacturer of hearing aids says the cost on average, is four thousand to six thousand dollars.
(Columbia, MO) -- The final defendant behind a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation has pleaded guilty to her role in the crime ring. Thirty-four-year-old Danielle Ice of Columbia pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines. Ice admitted she and her husband Leslie Ice stole at least 50 catalytic converters and sold them directly to a co-defendant for twenty thousand dollars. Overall, the group moved more than a million dollars’ worth of the engine components that contain valuable precious metals.