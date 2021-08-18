(Columbia, MO) -- Human remains found last week in Rock Bridge State Park are thought to be those of a missing Chinese woman. The skeletal remains, a driver’s license, and credit cards bearing Mengqi Ji Elledge’s name were discovered last Thursday. The woman has been missing for nearly two years. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the case. He is being held without bond and has a trial set to start in November.
(Cheyenne, WY) -- A Missouri family has filed a federal lawsuit over a 2017 incident near Yellowstone National Park. Brett and Genalyn Hemry of Independence claim they were held at gunpoint without adequate cause for more than an hour by park rangers and Park County, Wyoming deputies. The authorities were searching for a triple murder suspect named Gerald Michael Bullinger. In their lawsuit, the family argues Brett Hemry looks nothing like the fugitive who was being sought at the time.
(Vienna, MO) -- Authorities in central Missouri are searching for a man who escaped from the Maries County Jail Monday. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department says Christopher Koepke of Owensville was able to get away due to COVID-related staff shortages. The 35-year-old Koepke was being processed when he took off. He was facing two drug charges and two misdemeanor traffic violations. Now, an additional charge of escape from custody has been filed with the prosecuting attorney’s office.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immuno-compromised people. The move comes after the F-D-A authorized that use last week and the C-D-C added its recommendation. Researchers say immuno-compromised people are more likely to get severely ill from the virus, are at a higher risk for prolonged infection, a more likely to pass the virus on, and when they are vaccinated it is often less effective. The D-H-S-S says other Missourians don’t need a third dose right now.
(New Madrid, MO) -- A 29-year-old Kansas man has been bound over for trial on first-degree murder charges in southeast Missouri. Shawn Luke Sinclair is scheduled to make an appearance in New Madrid County Circuit Court next week. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Christopher J. Pollpeter to death on May 25th. Sinclair is being held at the Mississippi County Jail. Authorities say he called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers he was in his mobile home and people were trying to attack him. When deputies arrived, they found the body of another man near a camper in Moore’s R-V Park in Marston. The suspected murder weapon was found in Sinclair’s camper.