(Jackson, MS) -- The son of the owner of a legendary St. Louis soul food restaurant has been arrested and charged in a murder for hire plot. Forty-one-year-old James Timothy Norman allegedly wanted to collect 450 thousand dollars from an insurance policy on his nephew. Sweetie Pie’s restaurant is iconic in St. Louis. The F-B-I, the U-S Department of Justice and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are involved in the case because it crosses state lines. Investigators accused Norman of hiring an exotic dancer to kill Andre Montgomery four years ago.
(Undated) -- Five Columbia residents are delegates to this week’s Democratic National Convention. The state has a total of 78 delegates. Biden was officially nominated Tuesday night during an online roll-call vote. Presidential elector Ted Farnen says he thinks his party made the right call to hold the convention as a virtual event. Farnen says he believes the Biden-Harris ticket will do well in Missouri – and nationally. Biden actually clinched the party’s nomination last June when all of the other candidates dropped out.
(Springfield, MO) -- Realtors say low interest rates and plenty of supply make this a great time to buy a home. On the other hand, it’s also a good time to sell. Despite the continued coronavirus pandemic, the home sales industry is booming – especially in southwest Missouri. Realtors admit they are surprised by how fast home sales rebounded after initially being impacted by the pandemic. It’s a good time for home builders, too. Realtors say demand is so high it’s become competitive and you may have to bid to buy the home you want.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in St. Louis has agreed to settle a wage discrimination lawsuit filed by 75 women. Boehringer is a pharmaceutical company and federal contractor. It has agreed to pay the women almost 380 thousand dollars in the settlement, but there is no admission of guilt. The company will also provide back pay and interest, and it agreed to make sure its pay schedules are free of discrimination.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Western District Missouri Court of Appeals has allowed a man’s lawsuit against three Columbia police officers to move forward. The panel found that a circuit judge ruled incorrectly when he found in favor of the officers last year. Nicholas Daniels was arrested after a bar fight in 2013. When the charges were dismissed, he filed an original lawsuit claiming malicious prosecution. Five members of the Columbia Police Department were originally sued. The appeals court agreed with the finding in favor of former Sergeant Candy Corman and former Police Chief Ken Burton.
>>Kansas Health Officials Say Johnson County Schools Can’t Safely Reopen
(Overland Park, KS) -- Public health officials say the COVID-19 virus is still spreading in Johnson County, Kansas and they’ve told leaders of six school districts it’s not safe to reopen. Doctors say the county hasn’t met the threshold required to reopen the schools, not even using a hybrid model. The schools will have to return using online-only classes. Two districts – Shawnee Mission and De Soto – had already made that decision. All sports and other activities are also being suspended.