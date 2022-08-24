(St. Louis, MO) -- With John Wood ending his independent bid in Missouri’s U-S Senate race, the Democratic nominee is reaching out to his supporters. Shortly after news broke that Wood was dropping out of the race, Trudy Busch Valentine used Twitter to “invite any independent-minded Missourian” interested in “defending and protecting the future of our democracy” to join her campaign. In a statement, Wood said he was ending his independent bid because Missouri “no longer faces the risk of Greitens” as a U-S Senator.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri's freshmen class is up two-point-seven percent from last year. Officials say more than five-thousand new freshmen joined M-U Monday for fall semester. Preliminary numbers show total undergraduate enrollment is up slightly with more than 23-thousand-500 students. Mizzou President Mun Choi says “students and families continue to recognize the value of a degree from M-U and the incredible student experience we offer.”
(Springfield, MO) -- A principal asking some high school teachers to remove gay pride flags from their classrooms has sparked protests. Bill Powers, principal of Kickapoo High School in Springfield, cited board policy on employee speech and conduct for telling a group of teachers last week to remove the flags. The school board is also supporting his actions. According to Powers, all the teachers complied. One protester said removing pride flags from the classroom may embolden those trying to marginalize L-G-B-T-Q students under the guise of trying to “de-politicize things.”
(Kennett, MO) -- A boy from the Missouri Bootheel region scores a Top Ten finish in the U-S-A Mullet Championships. Zander Trainer of Kennett placed ninth in the competition’s Kids Division that celebrates the 80’s hairstyle that can still be found on some people today. Voting was conducted online. The winner is a boy from Wisconsin, who will collect a 25-hundred-dollar grand prize. The Mullet Championships also features a teens division, men’s division, and a “Femullet” division for women.