(Kansas City, MO) -- A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate the fatal shooting of a Kansas City man by police officers. Some local clergy and civil rights activists have criticized the shooting of 31-year-old Malcolm Johnson. Rachel Smith, a prosecutor in the St. Louis County district attorney’s office will determine if the shooting was justified. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker had requested the special prosecutor because her office charged Johnson in another unrelated fatal shooting in 2014. Officers shot Johnson to death inside a convenience store last March.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis County Council plans to meet with public health officials Thursday to discuss a mask mandate. The council has delayed its decision once again. It has rejected mandates multiple times after voting to rescind a mask order issued late last month by County Executive Sam Page. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued to block that order. A county judge ruled last week that the mask mandate can’t be enforced until the court makes a final judgment in the case.
(Oxford, MS) -- A plea agreement is expected to be filed with a Mississippi court Friday in the shooting death of a college student from St. Louis. Ally Kostial’s former boyfriend is accused of killing her two years ago during her junior year at Ole Miss. The case has been basically on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Her former classmate Brandon Theesfield is expected to be sentenced to life in prison when he pleads guilty to first-degree murder. When Theesfield was arrested officers found blood on his clothing and a gun in his truck.
(Eureka, MO) -- Plans have been revealed to restore a historic Route 66 bridge in Eureka. Great Rivers Greenway says it is working with Missouri State Parks and the parks foundation on the project. The 90-year-old bridge is in bad condition and it was facing demolition five years ago. A team of engineers has been established to assess the bridge and confirm the nine-million-dollar estimated cost of restoration. Partners on the project will cover six million and the rest will come through private donations and grants.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis Cardinals are calling it his final season. The team has reached an agreement on a one-year, 10-million-dollar contract with veteran catcher Yadier Molina. It will be the future Hall of Fame receiver’s 19th season in St. Louis. He had won nine Gold Glove awards and two World Series titles. The 39-year-old standout is a nine-time member of the National League All-Star team. This season he is hitting .259 with eight home runs and 51 runs batted in. He has caught 43 percent of the runners who tried to steal a base – the league average is 25 percent.