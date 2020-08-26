(Springfield, MO) -- The COVID-19 response team director at Missouri State University says the school has alternate space it can use while keeping students who tested positive for the virus in quarantine. The residence hall designated at the quarantine dorm on the Springfield campus is starting to fill up. It has room for up to 73 students and is home to 57 now. M-S-U says 18 students recently tested positive, running the university’s total to 141 – including those isolating off-campus. The school will rent out the “Q” Hotel starting next week, providing an additional 140 beds.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says it will begin handing out an extra 300 dollars in unemployment benefits soon. The federal Lost Wages Assistance program would allow eligible recipients to get that additional help retroactively to the week ending August 1st. The 300 dollars effectively doubles Missouri’s standard weekly unemployment benefit. Officials with the Missouri state agency say those who qualify can expect to get weekly checks starting this week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A 46-year-old Jefferson City woman faces federal arson charges for allegedly setting fires at two separate homes. Iasha Cannady is accused of using something like Molotov cocktails to set the fires June 27th. Authorities were called at about 1:00 a-m that Saturday about a “bomb” being thrown through a window that started a fire in a bedroom. Officers say they found a vodka bottle containing gasoline. Surveillance video was used to identify Cannady. The second arson happened less than an hour later and Cannady was arrested at 2:30 a-m. Police say they found an explosive-type bottle inside the vehicle and rags drenched in gasoline.
(Chicago, IL) -- The Illinois-based company planning the construction of a high-voltage powerline across the Midwest now says it will set aside 25 hundred megawatts for Missouri and Kansas. Invenergy Transmission is behind the Grain Belt Express project. The line would carry a total of four thousand megawatts of wind energy to a power grid in Indiana, crossing eight Missouri counties in northern Missouri. Invenergy is still waiting for regulatory approval of the transmission line.
(Eminence, MO) -- A southern Missouri man is being held in the Shannon County Jail for allegedly trying to entice a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him. Thirty-five-year-old Richard W. Holford the Third of Birch Tree was arrested last week. Investigators say they were tipped about a live video stream on Facebook where Holford was being accused by another man of the scheme. The second man was a member of the group Truckers Against Predators. Holford contacted the sheriff’s department the next day, saying he wanted to clear his name, but he wound up being taken into custody.