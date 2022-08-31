(Holden, MO) -- Five members of an Amish family in western Missouri are recovering from injuries they received when a car crashed into their buggy over the weekend. Thirty-eight-year-old Truman Gingerich, 33-year-old Ada Gingerich, along with their seven-year-old and three-year-old daughters, have been released from the hospital. Their five-year-old daughter remains hospitalized with severe injuries. It happened Saturday when a 71-year-old man driving a 2003 Mercury crashed into their buggy on State Highway 58 near the town of Holden. The Highway Patrol cited the driver of the Mercury for imprudent and careless driving, and criminal charges could be filed later.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new state law will boost state aid to charter schools in Kansas City and St. Louis, instead of diverting local money that would go to traditional public schools. It will also require charter schools to post their test scores online and their board members would have to live in Missouri. Charter schools are allowed in St. Louis, Kansas City, and any school district that’s accredited with conditions. All Missouri districts are accredited or accredited with conditions.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A registered sex offender in Versailles is set to serve 15 years in federal prison -- without parole -- for possessing child pornography. Fifty-two-year-old Mylon Duane Addis already has state felony convictions for child molestation, involving repeated sexual abuse of a ten-year-old victim, and a prior federal felony conviction for having child pornography. He pleaded guilty to having the latest batch of child pornography last December and was sentenced Tuesday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Jefferson City woman is headed to federal prison for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes where young children and elderly residents were present. Forty-year-old Iasha Denise Cannady was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years without parole. She pleaded guilty to two counts of maliciously using explosive materials to damage buildings and one count of possessing an unregistered destructive device. Cannady admitted that she used Molotov cocktails to set fire to two rental properties in Jefferson City in 2020, after becoming upset about her daughter being involved in a fight at the Capital Mall. Cannady has a prior felony conviction for arson for setting her daughter’s car on fire, as well as several prior felony convictions for domestic assault, drug trafficking and stealing.
(Clayton, MO) -- Katherine Pinner, the surprise Republican nominee for St. Louis County executive, now says she’s NOT dropping out of the race. She told the G-O-P’s central committee for St. Louis County that she was withdrawing from the race for County Executive, but she has since notified a member of the committee that she’s upholding her commitment to the voters, herself, and “to God” to stay in the race. Pinner, a political newcomer who’s published conspiracy theories on her personal website, won the Republican nomination over more established candidates by a double-digit margin. Democratic incumbent Sam Page accuses Republicans of trying to bully Pinner into dropping out of the race, which the G-O-P denies. Pinner’s website is currently down.