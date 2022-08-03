(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri’s Attorney General has won the “Battle of the Erics,” as Eric Schmitt clinched the Republican nomination for U-S Senate. With nearly all precincts across Missouri reporting, Schmitt has 46 percent of the vote. Former governor Eric Greitens finished in third place with 19 percent of the vote. In second place -- congresswoman Vicky Hartzler with 22 percent of the vote. Way down in ninth place was the third Eric in the race -- Eric McElroy, with zero-point-four-two-eight percent of the vote.
(St. Louis, MO) – It was close, but in the end registered nurse and Anheuser Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic nomination for U-S Senate. The latest results show her beating attorney and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce 44 to 38 percent. Valentine will face Republican nominee Eric Schmitt and conservative independent Jon Wood in November. The winner will succeed retiring Republican senator Roy Blunt.
(UNDATED) – The field is set for two of Missouri’s U-S House seats in which the incumbents aren’t returning. Former T-V anchor Mark Alford won the Republican nomination in the Fourth District primary. He’ll face Democratic nominee Jack Truman in November. State Senator Eric Burlison won the G-O-P nod for the Seventh District U-S House seat in a somewhat close contest. He’ll face Kristin Radaker-Sheafer in November, who easily won the Democratic nomination.
(Columbia, MO) -- Missouri Task Force One is sending two more human detection K-9’s to eastern Kentucky to search through flood debris for victims. Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the team started its first mission Monday. A crew of 45 left Missouri Saturday night with vehicles, boats, supplies, and equipment. Team members are sleeping in a school gymnasium. At least 37 people are dead and hundreds more are unaccounted for in Kentucky following catastrophic flooding.
(Springfield, MO) -- Police in Springfield report that a teen shot near a gas station did not survive. Officers say 18-year-old Jaiden Falls died of his injuries Monday. Authorities responded to the White Oak Gas Station Saturday night for a report of gunfire, and several cars fled at high speeds. One vehicle was later found with Falls and two other men inside. Detectives are asking witnesses to provide more information about the shooting.