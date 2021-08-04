(Republic, MO) -- More than 200 employees are already working at Amazon's massive new fulfillment center in southwest Missouri's Republic. K-Z-R-G Radio reports the facility has more than one million square feet. Governor Mike Parson announced the project in November, saying it will create more than 500 new full-time jobs. Amazon has told the city that the starting pay for fulfillment center workers would be 15 dollars an hour. Republic has 17-thousand residents and is the second-largest city in Greene County. It has good transportation access nearby with I-44, Highway 60, and the future I-244. The B-N-S-F Railway also serves that region.
(Clayton, MO) -- A judge in St. Louis County has issued a temporary restraining order, halting enforcement of St. Louis County's mask mandate. Judge Nellie Ribaudo has sided with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who praises the ruling. Judge Ribaudo has ruled that the St. Louis County Council had the authority to terminate the county's health order, involving masks.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new law begins at the end of this month that will pave the way for Missouri cities to decide if they want robots on wheels delivering goods to your doorstep. Companies like Amazon and FedEx both have delivery robots. Bill sponsor, Springfield Senator Lincoln Hough (Huff), says the law could improve the delivery process by helping workers drop off items in neighborhoods. Hough says the law includes guardrails for cities – they can decide if they want to further restrict or opt-out of delivery robots altogether. The devices could travel up to 10 miles per hour and cannot interfere with traffic or block a public right-of-way.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri officials have unveiled new details about next Tuesday's special ceremony at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City to mark the state's bicentennial. Governor Mike Parson, former governors, Senator Roy Blunt, Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Wilson, and others will be speaking. The Missouri National Guard's 135th Army Band from Fort Leonard Wood will be performing, and a naturalization ceremony will take place that morning.
(Sedalia, MO) -- The west-central Missouri county that is home to the upcoming state fair is seeing an outbreak of a new respiratory illness unrelated to COVID. It's called R-S-V, a common respiratory virus that normally causes cold-like symptoms. Pettis County health director Joann Martin says R-S-V is normally seen from November to March. Martin says she's never seen an outbreak during the summertime. Martin says while a few Pettis County babies have been hospitalized, they've done okay. The Missouri State Fair begins next Thursday.