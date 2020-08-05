(Jefferson City, MO). -- Ferguson activist Cori Bush has defeated longtime Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay of St. Louis for the Democratic nomination in the District 1 U.S. House race. Bush gained 49 percent of the vote compared to Clay’s 46 percent. Bush’s win closes an era for the Clay family. Clay’s father, William, held the seat from 1969-to-2001. Lacy Clay took over in 2001 and has held the job ever since. He is the senior Democrat in Missouri’s Congressional delegation.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- Missouri is the 38th state to approve Medicaid expansion. Amendment 2 passed by just over 51-percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary. Supporters of the measure say more than 200-thousand Missourians will now qualify for Medicaid. Jen Bersdale, the Executive Director for Missouri Health Care for All, says this measure will also benefit Missouri economically. It was supported by the State Chamber of Commerce, which projected that expansion would create 16-thousand new jobs annually in the first five years, most of them outside of St. Louis and Kansas City.
(Morehouse, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri have arrested two people for what they call the “savage” murder of a Morehouse woman. Seventy-three-year-old Dottie Lutes was stabbed to death, with her body dumped 25 miles away in a field near Charleston. First-degree murder charges have been filed against 34-year-old Ashley M. Riggins and 27-year-old Rayshand C. Lyons. Riggins is the victim’s granddaughter. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office was notified when a family member stopped at the Lutes home Monday at about 4:30 a-m to find three children asleep, but all three adults missing. Riggins and Lyons had been living with the victim. The family member reported seeing blood splatter on the walls, blood on the bed and bloody drag marks from the house to the carport.
(Hannibal, MO) -- There's a new plan to get more people connected to high-speed internet service in rural northeast Missouri's Ralls County, which is south of Hannibal. Ralls County Electric Cooperative has been approved for 350-thousand dollars in CARES Act funding, to expand broadband to the small town of Center. Ralls County Commissioner John Lake praises the news, saying that it's an investment in the future. Center's mayor says rural broadband is crucial for the town, especially for Center's nursing home and library.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for the killing of a 15-year-old boy outside a Kansas City mosque. Ahmed Aden was handed a 40-year prison term in Jackson County Circuit Court Tuesday. Witnesses say the teenager, Abdisamad Sheikh-Hussein, was leaving the Somali Center of Kansas City when he was hit by an S-U-V driver by Aden. The F-B-I had investigated the case as a possible hate crime because prosecutors said Aden was “outwardly anti-Muslim.” The victim’s legs were nearly severed by the impact and he was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital where he died the same day.
(Columbia, MO) -- A 45-year-old Columbia man has pleaded guilty to charges he tried to buy a deadly chemical on the “dark web.” Jason W. Siesser entered the guilty plea in federal court Tuesday. Siesser admitted trying twice to obtain a chemical weapon between June 14th and August 23rd, 2018. He was using the digital currency Bitcoin in an effort to buy a chemical in what prosecutors call “amounts capable of killing many people.” The chemical itself hasn’t been named. Federal agents found several deadly substances when they searched his home. Siesser will serve at least five years without the possibility of parole.