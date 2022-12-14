(Jefferson City, MO) -- The nation’s report card shows K-12 public school students in Missouri and nationwide experienced a steep decline in reading and math test scores from 2019 to 2022. Jeremy Ellis, with the Missouri Department of Education, says Missouri fourth grade math scores declined eight points while eight grade math scores declined nine points. Reading scores among fourth graders are down 25 points while eight graders saw a decline of five points.The National Assessment of Educational Progress information is based upon sampling from 100 Missouri schools.
(Washington, D.C.) -- A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to a hate crime and arson charges for burning down an Islamic Center. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice says 44-year-old Nicholas John Proffitt admitted to setting fire to the Islamic Center in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau on the first morning in 2020 of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The federal agency says this is the second time Proffitt attacked the Islamic Center and his third attack against a house of worship. He faces up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to 250-thousand-dollars.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A delegation of Missouri Farm Bureau members wants to use an excess of state and federal funds to expand Interstate-70. The organization has made the effort a priority for the next legislative session. Interstate-70 is currently four total lanes from Kansas City to St. Louis and many people want the interstate widened to at least six total lanes. The Missouri Farm Bureau backs the use of funds as long as rural roads and bridges also get adequate additional support. The organization has more than 147-thousand members across Missouri.
(Statewide) -- Missouri doctors and doctors-in-training can legally exam patients under anesthesia or who are unconscious without the patient knowing it. Banning prostate, anal and pelvic exams without consent will be a topic of discussion next year in the Missouri Legislature. State Senator Lauren Arthur, a Democrat from Kansas City, has pre-filed a bill to do so and so has State Representative Hannah Kelly, a Republican from Mountain Grove. Under Arthur’s bill, the exams would be banned unless the patient or person authorized to make health care decisions for the patient gives approval, the exam is necessary for diagnostic or treatment purposes, or a court orders the exam for evidence reasons. The provider who violates the ban could be disciplined by the provider’s licensing board.
(St. Louis) -- A KFC employee in St. Louis is in critical condition after being shot Monday evening by a customer who reportedly became angry when he was told the restaurant ran out of corn. The 25-year-old worker was shot in the stomach. Police are trying to identify the suspect who threatened employees in the drive-thru lane. An investigation is underway.