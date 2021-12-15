(Washington, DC) -- Both Republican U-S senators from Missouri have voted against a measure to increase the national debt limit. Approval was granted Tuesday after leaders of both parties had reached an agreement that there wouldn’t be a filibuster. Senator Roy Blunt was a part of that negotiation. This week’s move means the next debt limit fight won’t happen until 2023 – after the midterm election for members of Congress.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Budget writers for the state of Missouri will create a spending plan next year based on the collection of record-setting revenue levels. The agreement announced Tuesday between the governor’s office and legislative leaders is projecting 11-point-four billion dollars in net general revenues in the next fiscal year. That projection assumes a two-point-one percent growth rate. Governor Mike Parson will present an updated budget plan to the Legislature when its regular session starts next month. Parson has already said he will propose pay raises for all state workers.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Blue Springs School District plans to appeal the verdict handed down by a Jackson County jury Monday in a discrimination lawsuit. The jury decided the school district should pay a transgender student more than four million dollars. The student’s name hasn’t been released. His attorneys had told the court the district discriminated against him by denying him access to the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms. The suit alleged the district continued to deny the access even after the student had gone to court to legally change his gender and name.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Public Defender System says it no longer has a list of almost six thousand cases waiting to go to trial. The waiting list had been created because the system didn’t have enough attorneys to handle all of the cases. When the Missouri General Assembly approved hiring more than 50 new public defenders the backlogged cases started to clear up. Then, the number of new cases slowed dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hiring isn’t over. System Director Mary Fox says the state office opens about 80 thousand cases each year and its employees are still retiring and resigning, creating new openings.
(Festus, MO) -- Missouri-based utility Ameren Corporation says it will close an eastern Missouri coal-fired power plant nearly 20 years early rather than spend millions of dollars installing new pollution controls. A federal appeals court last August ordered the controls on sulfur dioxide levels to be installed at the plant near Festus. Ameren had been planning to close the Rush Island plant in 2039. No specific date for its shutdown has been released, but it is expected to happen before 2024. Ameren had submitted that air quality monitors near the plant already met federal and state standards.