(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- Federal Judge Stephen Limbaugh Junior has ordered that punitive damages of 250-million dollars in a lawsuit over the herbicide dicamba will be reduced. A jury decided against Monsanto and B-A-S-F last February. The owners of Bader Farms near Cardwell had told the court thousands of their peach trees were killed or damaged by the herbicide. Limbaugh reduced the damages to 60-million dollars last month, calling that a “Constitutionally-appropriate amount.” Bader Farms is Missouri’s largest peach grower and initially filed the suit in 2016 in Dunklin County.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Missouri Democratic lawmakers clashed during a heated hearing Monday night in Jefferson City. Giuliani testified before a Missouri House committee, via Zoom. He describes Philadelphia as a "crooked Democratic machine," and alleged fraud in Michigan and Georgia as well. He argued with St. Louis Democratic State Representative Peter Merideth, with the two speaking over each other several times. Meredith told Giuliani that "America is tired of his lies," and Giuliani ripped Merideth, describing him as "very dangerous" and alleging that he's covering up massive election fraud. The committee chairman had to hit the gavel three times during the Giuliani-Merideth argument, to get order restored.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A 21-year-old suspected killer is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on second-degree murder charges. Police say Terry P. Smith Junior was shot at about 1:00 a-m Tuesday. Smith was found wounded sitting inside a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he died later in the day. Johnnie Kyle Hollowell is in custody. Investigators say there were other individuals found at the location who might have been involved in the incident when Smith was shot. Hollowell is being held without bond.
(Nixa, MO) -- The Christian County Sheriff’s Office says no other students were hurt when an eighth-grade middle school student died in Nixa Tuesday. The officer says a school resource officer called and requested help. The student was found, aid was administered, and the student was taken to a hospital. Doctors weren’t able to save the student. No names have been released. Authorities are handling the case as a suicide. Sheriff Brad Cole says the investigation is closed.
(Hannibal, MO) -- A 39-year-old Hannibal man is charged with burglary after an incident reported Monday night. Witnesses tell police Neil A. Lewton intentionally drove his vehicle into a parked vehicle in a driveway, pushing the parked vehicle through the wall of a home. Hannibal police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. Those witnesses say Lewton forced his way into the home and damaged some property inside. He fled the scene but was found a short time later by police.