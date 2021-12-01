(Jefferson City, MO) -- The chairman of the Missouri Senate Judiciary Committee wants to force Kansas City to spend more on its police department. Republican Tony Luetkemeyer says he wants to head off a second effort by the city council to defund the department. Kansas City is required to spend 20 percent of its main operating budget on police. Luetkemeyer wants to raise that to 25 percent. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he believes in local solutions to local problems, but he declined to comment on a pre-filed bill.
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Sam Graves says he is proposing a set of reforms for FEMA (FEE muh). The Missouri Republican wants to redefine what that federal agency considers to be a small project. His bill would raise the definition of small projects from 35-thousand dollars to one million dollars. Small projects move through the federal process faster. Graves' bill has passed out of committee and will be considered by the full U-S House of Representatives.
>>No Final Ruling On St. Louis County Mask Mandate Made During Tuesday Hearing
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis County Judge Nellie Ribaudo didn’t make a final ruling on the county’s mask mandate during a Tuesday hearing. The hearing pitting Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt against lawyers for St. Louis County lasted about 30 minutes. Lawyers from the Attorney General’s office are arguing for a preliminary injunction stopping the second St. Louis County mask mandate announced by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page in September. Attorneys for both sides are examining a ruling by a Cole County judge last week that doesn’t go into effect until later this month. It would bar local governments from imposing COVID-19 health orders – including mask mandates.
>>Authorities Say Body Of Man Killed In Arkansas Found In SW Missouri, 2 Arrested In Oklahoma
(Seligman, MO) -- Authorities in three states are handling the case of a 39-year-old man who was apparently killed in Arkansas. The body of Richard Phillips was found last week in southwestern Missouri near Seligman. A group of hunters made the discovery four days after Phillips went missing. Now, two suspects are being held in an Oklahoma jail awaiting extradition. Forty-one-year-old Daniel Blanks of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and 30-year-old Reginald Baker of Seligman were arrested last weekend in Tulsa.
>>State Of Missouri To Offer Broadband Workshop This Month
(Columbia, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Economic Development will offer information about how to bid for broadband projects at a ReConnect workshop later this month. The event at the Quarterdeck Building in Columbia is being held for internet service providers, telephone and electric co-ops, local governments, consultants, professional associations, and any other groups who are interested. Information about applying for broadband grants, funding and regulations, and environmental considerations will be offered. The all-day event will kick off at 8:00 a-m December 15th.