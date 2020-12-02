(Jefferson City, MO) -- Members of the Missouri Senate have given initial approval to a one-point-two-billion-dollar coronavirus aid package. Lawmakers returned to the Capitol Tuesday as a part of a special session called by the governor. Senators are also starting debate on a new law preventing lawsuits against health care workers for disregarding the safety of others during the pandemic. That proposal would also block some suits against businesses if they make faulty masks or other supplies to help with the pandemic – as long as they don’t intentionally make the supplies defective.
(Maryland Heights, MO) -- Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson says streets in St. Louis County are “flooded with stolen guns. Two people were shot on interstate highways in the St. Louis metro – with 46-year-old Kristen Whitted dying from her injuries. Carson says many of the guns used by the shooters were bought legally. The chief says those legal owners then carry the weapons in their cars – and they are stolen. He says criminals target parking lots at apartment complexes, hotels and shopping centers. He says they’ll hit 15-to-20 cars and come up with three guns. The guns are used to shoot somebody, people buy more guns, they are stolen, and the vicious cycle continues.
(Warrensburg, MO) -- A western Missouri judge has ruled he wants to hear from public health officials before he allows a murder defendant to have in-person meetings with his lawyers. Garland Nelson is facing the death penalty for allegedly killing two Wisconsin brothers. Coronavirus restrictions have prevented Nelson from being in the same room with his defense team members at the Caldwell County Jail. Prosecutors say he killed 24-year-old Justin and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel over a business debt in July 2019. Their remains were found on Nelson’s farm near Braymer three months later.
(Boonville, MO) -- Central Missouri authorities say they have wrapped up their search of a section of the Lamine River as they look for a missing woman. Columbia police say they found no evidence related to Mangqi Ji when they searched the river near Boonville. She’s been missing since October 2019. Her husband faces a charge of first-degree murder for causing her death. Joseph Elledge is also charged with child abuse. Cellphone records had indicated Elledge had been near the river about the time his wife disappeared.
(Jennings, MO) -- Police say a 14-year-old boy suspected of trying to carjack a vehicle has been shot to death in Jennings. The incident at a gas station parking lot happened Sunday at about 4:00 p-m. Officers found teenager Damaurio Thomas of St. Louis suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas had tried to run away from the scene, but he was found and taken to a hospital – where he died a few hours later. An accomplice is still missing. Officers say the 53-year-old man who shot Thomas remained at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. Investigators recovered the guns used by the teen and by the man.