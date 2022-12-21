(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has issued an executive order in response to dangerously cold temperatures and snow expected in Missouri this week. The order activates the Missouri National Guard and the state’s emergency operation plan. The governor says it ensures that response teams and resources are available if they are needed. All of Missouri, except for the southeast part of the state, is under a wind chill watch Wednesday night through Saturday morning with wind chills as low as 40 below zero. Two to six inches of snow is expected statewide beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday night with strong winds causing blowing and drifting snow.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a press briefing at the Central District Headquarters on Wednesday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the upcoming winter weather that’s scheduled to begin Wednesday evening. MoDOT’s Central District leadership will give an overview of maintenance operations for the expected weather conditions, review plowing priorities during winter weather events, and answer media questions. The event winter weather briefing will also be live streamed on the MoDOT Central District YouTube channel.
(Statewide) -- The next person to handle Missouri’s bank account and investments is Vivek Malek. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Malek as the next State Treasurer. Malek becomes the first person of color to hold a statewide office in Missouri. Malek is a St. Louis-area immigration lawyer who graduated from Southeast Missouri State University.
Malek will be sworn into office in January after fellow Republican Scott Fitzpatrick becomes the new State Auditor.
(Columbia, MO) -- The holiday shopping season is stressful not just for families and customers, but for businesses. A new University of Missouri study found businesses that know how to leverage the enthusiasm of their new salespeople and the experience of their veteran staff will have the most success attracting new customers. Researchers studied the success rate of salespeople in finding potential customers and turning them into long-term customers in hopes of providing businesses with a guide to increase their ability to find new customers through their sales force. The researchers found that less experienced salespeople had more success attracting new customers.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The sentence has been handed down in federal court for a Chillicothe man illegally possessing firearms that he stole from a local business. 27-year-old Marcus Brown was sentenced on Monday to nine years and four months in federal prison without parole. He pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, admitting to breaking into a firearm dealer in Chillicothe, and stealing six firearms in April 2020. He was arrested in an unrelated case later that same month after investigators found evidence that linked Brown to the business burglary. According to federal law, it’s illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation is reporting that hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery portion of the 2022 elk-hunting season, which runs from October 15 through the 23rd, and two bull elk du ring the firearms portion, which runs from December 10 through the 18th. The three Missouri hunters each were selected for one of five elk permits issued in 2022 through a random drawing of nearly 10,000 applicants. Elk are native to Missouri but were extirpated in the late 1800s due to unregulated hunting. Missouri’s first elk hunt in 2020 came after years of restoration efforts by the Department of Conservation.