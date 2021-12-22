(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s attorney general has joined 22 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its imposition of mask and vaccine mandates on Head State students and volunteers. Attorney General Eric Schmitt says forcing the children to wear masks all day is counterintuitive because they have a very low risk of catching COVID-19 or passing it on. Schmitt says forcing them to wear masks could slow their development. The suit argues that requiring volunteers, teachers, and contractors to be vaccinated by the end of next month will “certainly lead to job loss and program cancellations.”
(Osage Beach, MO) -- A Missouri gun store owner is indicted for reportedly selling illegal firearms to undercover ATF agents. James Skelton, the owner of Skelton Tactical in Osage Beach, is charged in a 15-count indictment made public after his Tuesday arrest. The 74-year-old suspect is accused of using his business to illegally sell firearms by allowing straw purchases – or, allowing customers to buy firearms on behalf of the actual buyer, but for whom there is no background check or information recorded. After an investigation, federal agents raided Skelton Tactical in early November and seized 323 firearms.
(St. Charles, MO) -- The Missouri Secretary of State says he is “incredulous” after the St. Charles County prosecutor decided not to file charges in two cases of alleged voter fraud. Prosecutor Tim Lohmar’s office reached a deferral agreement with the people originally charged. Jay Ashcroft says he is astounded “by a prosecutor that doesn’t believe in the rule of law and protecting our elections.” Lohmar says his constituency is more concerned about murder cases, violent criminals, and child molesters his office has to deal with. Lohmar has said he didn’t feel the only available punishments fit the crimes that were committed.
(North Kansas City, MO) -- One of the largest employers in the Kansas City area has been purchased by software giant Oracle for 28 billion dollars. Cerner has its headquarters in North Kansas City and has offices all over the metropolitan area. An estimated 13 thousand people work for Cerner, an electronic medical records company that designs software used by hospitals and doctors’ offices. Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison says Cerner and Oracle working together have the capacity to transform health delivery by providing professionals with better information.