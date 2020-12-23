(Farmington, MO) -- A prisoners rights group has filed a lawsuit saying that a southeast Missouri jail has been mistreating its inmates. The suit filed by the law firm ArchCity Defenders says deputies at the St. Francois County jail in Farmington have taunted and tortured inmates and that the jail provided so little food that one detainee ate toothpaste and toilet paper to ward off hunger. The suit seeks unspecified damages.
(Cole Camp, MO) -- New details are emerging about the brutal torture and killing of a four-year-old child this week in Cole Camp, a smaller community near Sedalia. Springfield television station K-O-LR- reports the child was beaten, submerged in a pond and left to freeze on the bank, before being taken inside a home. The suspects are also accused of severely beating the other family members. The child's father was asked what happened and he told deputies the suspects told the family that the child had a demon inside her. Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen are charged with second degree murder and sexual abuse. They are jailed without bond. If convicted of the charges, they could face a life sentence.
(Canton, MO) -- An alert Lewis County deputy is being given credit for spotting a wanted man who was trying to hide early Tuesday morning. Sergeant Devon Willis was on patrol shortly after midnight when he noticed a suspicious vehicle in Canton. He went to investigate and found 37-year-old Steven J. JcIntosh hiding inside. McIntosh was wanted on a Lewis County warrant for failure to appear in court on a drug charge in May 2019. He’s also a suspect in some theft investigations. Prosecutors say more charges are expected to be filed.
(Florissant, MO) -- Florissant police say two of the four people attacked by a pack of dogs Tuesday have required hospital treatment. Two elderly women were out for a walk when four dogs ran outside, immediately charging them and attacking. One of the women suffered head and leg injuries when she fell – the other victim suffered injuries to her lower leg. The dogs then ran down the street where one was hit and killed by a passing car. The three remaining dogs attacked a woman who was walking her dog. When a neighbor ran outside to help, they both were injured. All of the victims are expected to survive.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State officials say at least 154 veterans living in Missouri veterans homes have died from COVID-19 since September. The Missouri Veterans Commission says the largest number of deaths – 39 -- have happened at the veterans' home in Cameron. They say another 29 have died at the Missouri Veterans’ Home in Cape Girardeau.