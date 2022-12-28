(Statewide) -- Beginning January 1, a new Missouri law is scheduled to take effect that would make sleeping on state land a crime. Anyone who sleeps, camps, or sets up long-term shelters on state-owned land could get a Class C misdemeanor. The regulation will impact the state’s homeless population. It also requires cities and counties to enforce the ban and allows the Missouri attorney general to sue those who don't. If they don’t follow the ban, they could lose state and federal funding for housing and homelessness efforts. The law also restricts some federal and state funds from being used to build affordable housing. Those dollars would instead be used to construct temporary camps that help with substance abuse and mental health treatment.
(Statewide) -- A travel nightmare has struck airline passengers in Missouri and across the nation. Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the past couple of days, leaving some passengers camping at airports. For the next few days, Southwest says it will run about one-third of scheduled flights because of operational problems after last week’s winter storm. The airline says it is working to fix the issue by repositioning crew. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will investigate the cancellations and whether Southwest followed its customer service policy.
(Statewide) -- The mental health care rights of Missouri’s first responders could be addressed in the next legislative session. State Senator Lincoln Hough (huff) is proposing to set up the rights of first responders to access behavioral health care services and corresponding treatment. Under the bill pre-filed for the next session, certain records of such treatment would be deemed confidential and could not be shared with an employer. First responders could have the right to seek treatment in any geographic area without restrictions or limitations imposed by an employer or insurance carrier. The bill says they would also have the right to receive expanded Family and Medical Leave Act protections while voluntarily seeking preventative treatment. If the legislation becomes law, first responders receiving behavioral health care could ask to be reimbursed through a grant program that would be required to be set for this reason.
(Statewide) -- Missouri counties could have the option to create right to work laws. State Senator Jason Bean, a Republican from southeast Missouri’s Holcomb (hull-come), is proposing the bill for the upcoming legislative session. Right to Work laws ban businesses from requiring employees to become or refrain from becoming a member of a labor organization or pay dues or other charges as a condition of employment. Under the legislation, violators could be penalized with a Class C misdemeanor. Prosecuting attorneys and the Missouri Attorney General would be responsible for investigating complaints related to such laws.
(Statewide) -- Triple-A Missouri says the state’s average gas price is 2.69-per-gallon. That price compares to the average price of 3.12-per-gallon one month ago. Joplin has the lowest gas price of 2.57-a-gallon, followed by Columbia and St. Joseph. The highest gas prices are in Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, and Kansas City.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Country Club Plaza in Kansas City will shine a little brighter. Instead of taking the popular holiday lights down after the new year, the plaza lights will stay on for another six weeks for the plaza’s centennial celebration. The last night they are scheduled to be on is February 19. For all the hopeless romantics, that means the lights will shine on Valentine’s Day.