(Jefferson City, MO) -- If you had COVID-19-related funeral expenses you get some help from the federal government. A maximum of nine thousand dollars per funeral is available to U-S citizens from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funeral expenses had to be incurred on or after Jan. 20, 2020, and the death certificate must indicate that the death was a direct or indirect result of COVID. FEMA says the call to apply takes about 20 minutes. You can find the phone number and more information at FEMA dot gov.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s attorney general is increasing the charges against Agape Boarding School doctor David Smock. He was originally charged last week but today the doctor, who remains at large, is facing more and serious sex crimes charges including eight felony counts. The Kansas City Star reports the alleged crimes happened between August 2018 and August of 2020. The U-S Marshals Service reports Doctor Smock was arrested Tuesday night in Harrison, Arkansas.
(Wellston, MO) -- St. Louis County police have arrested a 28-year-old Arkansas man on a murder charge for his involvement in a robbery and shooting on Christmas Day. Cedric Maxwell of Pine Bluff is being held on a bond of a million dollars. Investigators accuse Maxwell of shooting two men at about 1:30 a-m last Friday. Fifty-eight-year-old Derrick Brookfield died before he could be rushed to a hospital. A second victim suffered serious injuries but his name hasn’t been released. Authorities are looking for a second suspect in the case. He is not believed to be in the St. Louis area.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Omicron has helped drive the seven-day average of new cases to a record high in Missouri. The U-S is seeing more than a quarter of a million new cases each day, breaking the record set last January. In Missouri, at least 19 people have died of COVID-19 over the last seven days and we’ve seen almost 17-thousand-300 new cases in the same time period. About 16-thousand vaccinations are being given daily.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A 30-year-old suspect faces multiple charges for allegedly punching at least 11 people inside a Kansas City Walmart store. The incident happened Monday at 6:42 p-m. The Platte County prosecutor’s office says Aundrey M. Reece is charged with drug possession, third-degree assault, and 10 counts of fourth-degree assault. One victim says Reece punched him in the face even though they don’t know each other and hadn’t spoken. Reece was arrested outside the store and a substance found in his pants tested positive for meth. Some of the victims say they were hit multiple times though no serious injuries were reported. The man who was hit in the face says a tooth was “chipped” by the punch.