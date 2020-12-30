(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police say an officer fired shots at a woman driver who hit him with a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. The incident happened at a downtown convenience store at about 5:00 a-m. The officer was treated for minor injuries. Later in the day, authorities say they got a call from a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Twenty-seven-year-old Maggie Thrift was taken into custody for outstanding warrants. The stolen vehicle was found a short distance away. Thrift is expected to recover from her wounds.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A spokesperson for the city says there had been an ongoing rift among a group of inmates in the St. Louis Justice Center – until things escalated Tuesday morning at about 8:00 a-m. The inmates refused to comply with order and resisted returning to their cells. Jail officials say they didn’t try to take control of any portion of the facility and there was no riot, but 56 of them were transferred to aging facility known as The Workhouse. That medium security institution has been in the process of being studown due to subpar conditions. Police riot teams were deployed, but there was no direct contact with inmates. No injuries were reported.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Education leaders are asking that more money be set aside for Missouri teachers. They are saying the state needs to be more focused on recruiting and retaining its teachers. Just getting people into the field of education can be a struggle because the pay is so low. Then, many who start out in the classroom leave after just a few years because they can make more money with less effort in other fields. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is asking the Missouri Legislature to expand the “Grow Your Own” programs in districts across the state with 200-thousand dollars in grants.
(Los Angeles, CA) -- A native of Hannibal in northeastern Missouri is getting a musical honor of a lifetime. Composer Jeremy Levy has been nominated for a Grammy. Levy did a reimagination of the orchestral suite “The Planets,” by Gustav Holst. He says he fell in love with the piece while attending college at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. After hearing the music again at a concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Levy says he felt inspired to take on the challenge of bringing a new interpretation of the music to life. He did a jazz recording, titling a track on his new album “Uranus the Magician.” The album has been nominated for a Grammy for best arrangement instrumental or a-cappella.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A veteran Missouri lawmaker who's finishing her 16th and final year in Jefferson City is most proud of her successful team effort to keep the Bellefontaine Habilitation Center in her district from closing. The facility is operated by the Missouri Division of Developmental Disabilities. Bellefontaine Neighbors State Senator Gina Walsh notes former GOP Governor Matt Blunt and others proposed closing the facility in 2005, citing allegations of abuse. The center is a home for residents with developmental disabilities like cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Then-State Representative Walsh and then-State Senator Tim Green helped to secure 20-million dollars in improvements at Bellefontaine, which built four new buildings and renovated others. Walsh says while the old facility looked like a prison, it's a beautiful campus now.