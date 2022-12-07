(Jefferson City, MO) – Missouri is estimated to collect $13.2 billion from individuals and businesses during the next fiscal year, which runs from July first, 2023, through June 30th of 2024. The annual Consensus Revenue Estimate is an agreement reached every December between the governor’s office and House and Senate budget leaders on how much money they estimate the state will collect in tax revenues. That figure is used each year to craft the state budget during legislative sessions. There’s usually little to no controversy over the figure, except when different political parties share control of state government. The most recent disagreements over the Consensus Revenue Estimate took place between Democratic governor Jay Nixon and the Republican-led legislature.
(Laddonia, MO) -- A central Missouri native who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be remembered at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in his hometown of Laddonia. Rear Admiral Samuel G. Fuqua, is honored posthumously with a section of Highway 19 renamed in his honor. Fuqua became the senior officer onboard the USS Arizona after the Pearl Harbor attack and ordered the evacuation of remaining personnel. Fuqua was knocked unconscious by a bomb early in the attack but regained consciousness and directed firefighting and rescue efforts. He died in Georgia in 1987.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missourians with disabilities are encouraged to use the newly designed estimator tool, Disability Benefits 101, when making employment decisions. When a person wants to work and earn additional money, the tool shows how income-based benefits, such as Medicaid and Social Security Disability, are affected. The calculator allows people to determine how they can earn more money through competitive employment. Visit the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council for more information.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The states of Missouri and Louisiana released the full transcript of the deposition of FBI Agent Elvis Chan, which was taken on November 29. The deposition was taken as part of Missouri and Louisiana’s lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for alleged collusion with social media companies to censor speech. That deposition can be found by searching for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on social media.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Kansas City, MO, man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. The Justice Department says 32-year-old Brenton Ross fired an assault rifle at law enforcement officers before leading them on high-speed pursuits in three different vehicles. He was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.