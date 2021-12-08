(Kansas City, MO) -- Air Force One is scheduled to land at Kansas City International Airport this (Wednesday) afternoon at 12:45 p-m. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on how the Infrastructure Law will deliver for Missourians by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading public transit, replacing aging water infrastructure, and creating good-pay jobs. Biden is to speak at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority at 2:30 p-m. Missouri got a C-minus grade on the most recent national infrastructure report. The new law is expected to have a huge impact on rural America through the upgrade of roads, bridges, locks and dams, and high-speed internet access. Missouri set to receive a little over seven billion dollars.
>>Attorney General Orders Public Health Departments, Schools To Drop Mask Mandates
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s attorney general has ordered all local public health departments and school districts to drop mask mandates and quarantines. A-G Eric Schmitt issued the order in response to a ruling by Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green. State school officials say the situation is complex. Green’s ruling invalidated any public health orders that were issued without approval from elected officials. Missouri Supreme Court rules state the judge’s decision goes into effect December 22nd. Schmitt ordered the enforcement of mask mandates and quarantines to stop immediately.
>>St. Clair Woman Killed By Dogs Outside Relative’s House
(St. Clair, MO) -- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports a 61-year-old St. Clair woman was killed by dogs outside a relative’s house Monday afternoon. Deputies were called to the location shortly after 5:00 p-m. They say they found the body of Leann Gratzer in the front yard. She had been walking to a nearby relative’s home when she was attacked by three dogs. Two were males and one was a female. The sheriff’s office says two of the dogs are pitbulls and one is a mixed breed. The animals have been turned over to authorities and everyone involved is said to be cooperating with the investigation.
>>Ad Hoc Group Against Crime Calls On Community To Work With KC Police
(Kansas City, MO) -- The president of the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime is calling on the community to work with Kansas City police to solve the cases. There have been a total of 11 homicides in Missouri’s largest city since Thanksgiving – eight in just one week. It’s not just one or two neighborhoods – Damon Daniel says the gun violence is widespread. Daniel says the root cause hasn’t changed. It’s poverty. He says until pathways to economic growth or equal opportunities are expanded to underserved communities, the violence will continue. The collaboration between the community, its leaders, and the police is being called the key to reducing the violence that won’t seem to go away.
>>Road Worker’s Family Urged MoDOT, Drivers To Make Change For Safety
(St. Louis, MO) -- The family of a Missouri Department of Transportation road worker is urging drivers and the state agency to make a change for safety. Twenty-five-year-old Kaitlyn Anderson was 22 weeks pregnant when she and a second worker, 58-year-old James Brooks, were fatally injured when they were hit by a vehicle in a construction zone in south St. Louis County. The Department of Transportation had moved Anderson to a safer position when she became pregnant. She had been working in so-called buffer trucks where she had been hit three times. Last month, on the day of the accident, the workers were on the side of the road when they were killed. The family wants to see changes in safety protocols.