(Pascagoula, MS) -- Authorities in Jackson County, Mississippi have used D-N-A testing to identify the body of a toddler who was reported missing in Missouri almost four decades ago. The child was found on a riverbank near Pascagoula in 1982 and has been known only as “Baby Jane” or “Delta Dawn” since. Twenty-three-year-old Gwendolyn Mae Clemons left her home with her baby and a boyfriend 38 years ago – and was never seen or heard from again. They had intended to start a new life in Florida. The baby’s identity was revealed at a news conference last Friday. Authorities didn’t say what might have happened to the boyfriend, but the mother’s body has never been found.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking for burglary suspects in a pair of break-ins at Kansas City-area gun stores. A least three suspects stole several weapons from the firearms shop called DrumMagazines L-L-C shortly after midnight Tuesday. The act was caught on video surveillance, along with the vehicle that was used. There was also a second break-in at a gun shop in Blue Springs. So far, investigators say there are no indications the two incidents are connected.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- America’s Watershed Initiative is giving the government a C-minus grade for its management of the Mississippi River. That’s actually an improvement from the D-plus awarded five years ago in the group’s first report. The Mississippi River’s watershed encompasses 40-percent of the continental U-S and 31 states, including Missouri. The scientists say it remains threatened by increasingly frequent and extreme flooding, as well as aging infrastructure and pollution. The initiative says the watershed faces “pressing challenges.” It wants Congress to approve two-billion dollars in annual funding to address issues like river navigation, flood management and the ecosystem. Some of that funding could come from private sources.
(Springfield, MO) -- The growing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Springfield Police Department to close its lobby to the public. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says the pandemic has impacted staffing levels as well. Chief Williams tells Springfield television station K-O-L-R-10 that police are still responding to calls. He's urging people to be patient while the civilian staff is lower than usual. Residents are being asked to file crime reports online or by phone.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A veteran Missouri lawmaker has pre-filed legislation that would authorize sports wagering. The bill from Warrensburg State Senator Denny Hoskins would allow you to place wagers on Missouri's 13 licensed riverboat casinos and on the internet. He projects that Missouri would receive anywhere from 37-to-50-million dollars annually in new tax revenue if sports wagering is legalized. Hoskins says 26 other states have authorized it, and that Missouri is losing revenue to other states during tight budget times.